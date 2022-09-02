WAYNESBURG FARMERS MARKET – The yearly market runs Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 12, and is located at 10 E. High St., Waynesburg.
FLASHLIGHT DRAGS – The drag races continue this year on Sept. 10 and Sept. 11 at the Greene County Airport, 417 E. Roy Furman Highway, Waynesburg. Gates open at noon and racing takes place from 2 to 6 p.m. Admission for racers is $40.
Eva K. Bowlby Public Library events
VIRTUAL MUSEUM SPOTLIGHT - Over the course of eight Tuesdays in September, a museum representative will highlight the history of the site and what visitors may see during a visit. Virtual Visits can be viewed in the Gallery at the library at 5 p.m. Schedule of museums includes West Overton Village on Sept. 6; Merrick Art Gallery on Sept. 13; Heinz History Center on Sept. 20. A museum kit from each site can be checked out from the library for a period of seven days and includes a pass for free admission for up to four people. Call the library at 724-627-9776 to reserve a seat.
BOOK CLUB – Thursday, Sept. 8 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Book discussion will be on Frederik Backman’s “A Man Called Ove.” New members always welcome.
ANNUAL TEDDY BEAR PICNIC - Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This year is a family event and kids of all ages are invited to bring their favorite stuffed friend for a picnic. Stories, crafts, games and songs are included.
MOVIE NIGHT – Friday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. on the lawn. This month’s film is Disney’s “Spooky Buddies.”
PUZZLE CONTEST - Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The library is looking for 10 teams of two to compete in putting together a 500-piece puzzle in three hours or less. Contact the library for more details. A prize is awarded to the fastest team.
CPR/AED TRAINING - Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., is offered at the library for adult, child and infant first-aid, choking and AED. Cost is $88 and includes training, workbook, take-home CPR Kit, and a two-year AHA Certification Card. Seating is limited. Register by calling 724-984-5702.
ADVANCE DIRECTIVES – Monday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. ViaQuest will present information on advance medical directives and living wills.
NATIONAL VOTER REGISTRATION DAY – Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Stop by the library to update voter registration, register online or pick up a paper registration form that can be mailed/hand delivered to the local election office.
COSMIC BINGO – Come for Glow in the Dark or "COSMIC" Bingo on Friday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. Participants will use special dabbers, paper bingo sheets and black lights to bring the magic alive. Everyone will get a glow stick and funky music will be playing.
FINANCIAL AID 101 – Monday, Sept. 26 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. For prospective college & university students, Jonathan Warner from Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency will be at the library presenting information on the following subjects: determining affordability, applying for financial aid, scholarships and financial aid programs available to students. Parents are encouraged to attend with their high school student. Call the library at 724-627-9776 to register.
ART CLASSES – Tuesdays, Oct. 4 through Dec. 6, from 4 to 5 p.m. The library will be offering art classes for elementary-aged children this fall, led by Ms. Alexis.
FALL STORY CLASSES –Oct. 3 through Dec. 10. Toddler Share (18-35 months) on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.; Baby Lap Sit (birth to 17 months) on Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. and Thursdays at 5 p.m.; Preschool (3-5 years) on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.; Stories Under the Moon (3-5 years) on Wednesdays at 5 p.m.
TECH TUTORING – Every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. Bring electronic device, account passwords and library card for free help from a tech-savvy librarian during drop-in sessions. Topics include creating an email account, creating word documents, attaching files, using premium subscription library resources, downloading and streaming content like movies, books, and audiobooks, and more. Please bring any devices and charging cords if needed.
NIFTY KNITTERS – Interested knitters are invited to meet on the first and third Thursday of every month at the library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Share ideas, projects, yarn and experience with like-minded knitters.
Meeting notices
CAREGIVERS – The Caregivers Support Group meets in the library of First Baptist Church, 303 West High Street, Waynesburg, on the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. Anyone who is caring for a family member or friend at home or is responsible for a resident of a nursing or personal care home is invited to participate.
T.O.P.S. – Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weight management support group that meets every Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Bowlby Library in Waynesburg.
BEREAVEMENT – The Bowlby Library hosts a grief support group meeting every Monday from 5 to 6 p.m. This is a support group for those who are struggling with the loss of an important person in their life. This group provides a safe environment to begin the healing process by sharing thoughts and feelings with other grievers. Call 724-627-9776 for more information.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS – Steps Inside, Inc., 1790 Morris St., Waynesburg, coordinates weekly recovery and support meetings for AA, NA and Al-Anon groups. These meetings are open to the public.
AA meetings are: Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at noon. at Steps Inside; Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. at Steps Inside; Tuesdays and Fridays at noon at First United Methodist Church in Waynesburg; and Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Waynesburg.
NA meetings are: Mondays at 7 p.m. at Steps Inside; Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Thursdays at 8 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Fridays at 11 p.m. at Steps Inside and Sundays at 7 p.m. at Steps Inside.
