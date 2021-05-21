MEMORIAL PARK DEDICATION – The Greene County Veterans Memorial Park in Waynesburg will be dedicated during a special program on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, beginning at 2 p.m. The event will feature music, appropriate military protocols, appreciation of donors, a “Field of Flags” display and light refreshments. For more information, visit the Greene County Veterans Memorial Park Facebook page or contact Connie Hart by calling 724-852-1252 or by emailing cmhart@windstream.net.
SHEEP AND FIBER FEST - The 17th annual Sheep and Fiber Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 22 at the Greene County Fairgrounds. The annual event celebrates the heritage of lamb, wool and fibers in Greene County. Visit www.waynesburgpa.org/waynesburg-sheep-fiber-festival for more info.
SOAR EVENT – Fly or drive to the Greene County Airport on Saturday, May 22 for a Pancake Breakfast. S.O.A.R. of Greene County is serving breakfast, rain or shine, from 8 am to 12 p.m. Pancakes, sausage, coffee and OJ will be available for a suggested donation of $7 per person. Youths can come out for a ride on the Plane Train. For more info, call 724-344-9693 or visit soarofgreenecounty@gmail.com.
BOWLBY LIBRARY – Hours of operation are:
Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The library will be closed Monday, May 31 for Memorial Day holiday.
Bowlby Library is hosting the following upcoming events:
n MOVIE NIGHTS @ THE LIBRARY on Friday, May 21 at 8:30 p.m. on the library lawn. The library will be showing Disney’s “Soul.” Bring your blankets, chairs and snacks.
n END OF YEAR CELEBRATION FOR READING COMPETITION and Accelerate Your Reading - May 25 at 5:30 p.m.
n BINGO NIGHT – Join the library on Friday, May 28 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Pick up bingo cards at the library; you will also need a good Internet connection and an email to receive the Zoom meet code. Bingo cards can be purchased at the library for a small donation if you are joining via Zoom. RSVP to reference@evakbowlby.org or call 724-627-9776.
n CPR CERTIFICATION CLASS on Saturday, May 29 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and a second class from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Instruction is for First Aid, CPR, AED for Adult, Child and Infant. Call Sharon at 724-984-5702 to register. There is limited seating for this event. Certification is for 2 years.
n COMING THIS SUMMER: “TAILS & TALES SUMMER READING PROGRAM” is a beloved tradition for people of all ages. It’s fun, helps kids keep their reading skills strong and promotes the joy and love of reading for all ages. Mark your calendar for the kick-off event, the Summer Reading Pet Parade, on Friday, June 18 at 6 p.m. Judges will determine prizes such as best dressed, cutest dog/name, etc. The event will also feature small refreshments and an Animal Rescue or Humane Society station. The library will be offering story times and summer activities for 8 weeks of summer.
Call or stop in Eva K. Bowlby Public Library for more info or to register for any of the above events.
FLENNIKEN LIBRARY - Hours of operation are:
Mondays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
VIRTUAL CLASSES – In addition to its live classes, the EQT Rec Center in Greene County continues to offer virtual resources such as online fitness classes and training, and members are encouraged to call the center at 724-627-2739 or visit the center's website, www.eqtreccenter.org, and the center's Facebook page for updated information.
SUPPORT MEETINGS - Steps Inside, Inc., 1790 Morris St., Waynesburg coordinate weekly recovery and support meetings for AA, NA and Al-Anon groups, open to the public.
AA meetings are: Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 12 p.m. at Steps Inside; Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. at Steps Inside; Tuesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Waynesburg; and Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Waynesburg.
NA meetings are: Mondays at 7 p.m. at Steps Inside; Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Thursdays at 8 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Fridays at 11 p.m. at Steps Inside and Sundays at 7 p.m. at Steps Inside.
Al-Anon meetings are: Mondays at 7 p.m. at St. George Church in Waynesburg.
