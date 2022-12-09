STUDENT ART SHOW - Running through Dec. 9 at Waynesburg University. Students at the school will showcase their works of art.
CRAFT AND VENDOR SHOW – Saturday, Dec. 10 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mount Morris VFD, 295 Mount Morris Road, followed by a Christmas parade at 4 p.m.
SMALL TOWN COUNTRY CHRISTMAS – Saturday, Dec. 10 from noon to 3 p.m. at The Ice Plant, 342 Stoney Hill Road, Greensboro, featuring cookies, holiday tunes from the Mapletown Junior/Senior High band and horse-drawn carriage rides. For more information, visit iceplantrestaurant.com.
CHRISTMAS CONCERT – Saturday, Dec. 10 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Waynesburg University, 51 W. College St., Waynesburg. The concert features the Lamplighters Choir and the Symphonic Band. Free and open to the public.
HOLIDAY CRAFT BLAST – Sunday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Greene County Fairgrounds, 107 Fairgrounds Road, Waynesburg. For more information, visit natgreene.org.
CRAFTERNOONS – Thursday, Dec. 16 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Flenniken Public Library in Carmichaels. The craft is felt snowflake ornaments. For more information, visit the library’s Facebook page.
CHRISTMAS CORN HOLE – Saturday, Dec. 17 from noon to 5 p.m. at the EQT Rec Center, 40 EverGreene Drive, Waynesburg. Registration is $20 per team. Call 724-627-2739 for more information.
Eva K. Bowlby Public Library events
*The library will close at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, and will be closed Saturday, Dec. 24; Monday, Dec. 26; and Saturday, Dec. 31. For more information on library events, call 724-627-9776*
HOLIDAY COSMIC BINGO – Friday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. Wear a festive hat and your favorite ugly sweater. Participants will use special daubers, paper bingo sheets and black lights to bring the magic alive. The event is free of charge thanks to the sponsorship of SENIORLIFE of Greene County.
PUZZLE CONTEST - Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The library is looking for 10 teams of two to compete in putting together a 500-piece puzzle in three hours or less. A prize is awarded to the fastest team.
TEEN TIME – Mondays at 4:30 p.m. Come early for study and snacks, stay for the STEAM program.
WAGS & TALES - A Storytime with an Animal Friends therapist will come to the library (with their owner) to lead a story time. This program will be on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at 10:30 a.m. The program is aimed primarily for preschool-age but toddlers are also welcomed. For more information, please call Youth Services at 724-627-9776.
TECH TUTORING – Every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. Bring electronic device, account passwords and library card for free help from a tech-savvy librarian during drop-in sessions. Topics include creating an email account, creating word documents, attaching files, using premium subscription library resources, downloading and streaming content like movies, books, and audiobooks, and more. Please bring any devices and charging cords if needed.
NIFTY KNITTERS – Interested knitters are invited to meet on the first and third Thursday of every month at the library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Share ideas, projects, yarn and experience with like-minded knitters.
Meeting notices
CAREGIVERS – The Caregivers Support Group meets in the library of First Baptist Church, 303 West High Street, Waynesburg, on the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. Anyone who is caring for a family member or friend at home or is responsible for a resident of a nursing or personal care home is invited to participate.
T.O.P.S. – Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weight management support group that meets every Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Bowlby Library in Waynesburg.
BEREAVEMENT – The Bowlby Library hosts a grief support group meeting every Monday from 5 to 6 p.m. This is a support group for those who are struggling with the loss of an important person in their life. This group provides a safe environment to begin the healing process by sharing thoughts and feelings with other grievers. Call 724-627-9776 for more information.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS – Steps Inside, Inc., 1790 Morris St., Waynesburg, coordinates weekly recovery and support meetings for AA, NA and Al-Anon groups. These meetings are open to the public.
AA meetings are: Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at noon. at Steps Inside; Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. at Steps Inside; Tuesdays and Fridays at noon at First United Methodist Church in Waynesburg; and Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Waynesburg.
NA meetings are: Mondays at 7 p.m. at Steps Inside; Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Thursdays at 8 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Fridays at 11 p.m. at Steps Inside and Sundays at 7 p.m. at Steps Inside.
