COMMUNITY DINNER - Rogersville United Methodist Church is hosting a community dinner in their Fellowship Hall Friday, February 28, 5-6 p.m. Menu to be determined. Dinner is free; donations accepted. Carryout available. Everyone welcome. Call 724-499-5159 for additional info.
PIE & BINGO - Join Bowlby Library for Pie & Bingo on Friday, February 28, 6-8 p.m. All Ages Welcome! Library will supply all items needed including prizes; call to register at 724-627-9776. Donations accepted to offset cost of pizza & prizes.
HEALTH CARE SPEAKER - Wednesday, March 4 at 6 p.m., join Ken Berdine from the Marley Financial Group at Bowlby Library as he explains what you need to know about health care options & the many plans available for enrollment. RSVP by calling the library at 724.627.9776.
ROSE'S TEA PARTY - The Carmichaels Women's Civic Club will meet on Thursday, March 5, at 6 p.m. in the Carmichaels Methodist Church Fellowship Hall for the club's annual "Rose's Tea Party." All members are encouraged to attend this meeting and bring a guest. New members are welcome.
STREAM TO STEM - Students ages 6-12, come join Bowlby Library for exciting STEM activities: science, technology, robotics, engineering, art and math fun! Sessions begin on Thursday, March 5 at 5-6 p.m. for 10 weeks.
LEGO BRICK MASTERS - At Bowlby Library; meets Saturday, March 7 and 21 at 11 a.m., for ages 3 and older.
ART CLASSES - Join Bowlby Library every Tuesday through March 17 for a weekly art class for ages six and up. They will start with artist studies and move into different art forms like clay models and such. For more information or to sign up, please call the library at 724-627-9776.
MOVIE NIGHTS @ BOWLBY – Enjoy a movie here at the library every Wednesday evening beginning at 5:30 p.m. FREE snack and beverage!
KNITTING CLUB - Meets on the 2nd & 4th Thursdays of every month at Bowlby.
CODE SQUAD - Students ages 6-12 can join the Code Squad @ Bowlby Library in Waynesburg. Classes begin in March.
AFTER SCHOOL TUTORING - The Family Literacy Department at the Bowlby Public Library offers FREE After School tutoring and homework help for grades K-12. The literacy department also offers free test preparation for the GED, Civil Service exams, Drivers Licensing and Life skills. Any adult wishing to brush up on their basic reading and math skills can do so at no charge. To make an appointment, or more information, please call the Family Literacy Department at 724-627-9776.
STORY CLASSES - Spring Story Classes will begin on March 3 for babies, toddlers, preschoolers and early elementary children.
Preschoolers: ages 3-4, Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. and ages 4-5, Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. PJ Story Time Toddlers: Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. Ages 12-24 months, Thursday at 10:30 a.m. and ages 24-36 months, Thursday at 1:30 p.m. Stories Under the Moon for ages 3-6 years are Wednesday at 5 p.m. Baby Lapsit for babies from birth-18 months are Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. Block Party for 18 months-6 years are Friday at 12:30-1:30 p.m.
PA WOMEN WORK - Pennsylvania Women Work, in partnership with PA CareerLink in Washington and Greene Counties, launched its proven New Choices program to support local job-seekers in finding new or better employment. For more information or to sign up to participate, call PA Women Work at 412-742-4362 or visit www.pawomenwork.org.
BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT GROUP - Concordia Hospice of Washington is hosing a bereavement support group on the second Wednesday of every month at the Waynesburg First Church of the Nazarene, 115 Deerfield Lane. For more information call Paul Lesher 724-2504500 ext. 2109.
BOOK CLUB - Flenniken Library offers an Elementary and Middle School reading competition book club on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 6-7 p.m.
TODDLER TIME - Every Friday from 11 a.m. to noon, bring your child to Flenniken Library for Toddler Time with Miss Norma. We will sing a song, read a book and make a craft. This class is free of charge, but registration is required. Class is open to children ages 1-3.
STORY TIME - Every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to noon, bring your child to Flenniken library for story time with Miss Norma. They will sing a song, read a book and make a craft. This class is free of charge, but registration is required. Class is open to children ages 3 to 5.
CRAFTERNOONS - Flenniken Library hosts this every Thursday from 3:30-5 p.m. It is open to school aged children, so drop in for a weekly craft project free of charge.
COLORING CLUB - The Flenniken Public Library in Carmichaels hosts its Coloring Club for Adults on the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. Colored pencils and coloring sheets are available, but those attending are welcome to bring their own. For more info, call the library at 724-966-5263.
COLORING PROGRAM - The Eva K. Bowlby Library in Waynesburg is presenting "Color Outside the Lines," a program for adults who may be interested in the latest craze of adult coloring books. Coloring books are not just for children. The process of coloring has been shown to be stress-reducing, calm-inducing and joy-producing, for people of all ages. The library will provide coloring sheets and supplies to get you started. Join the library every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or from 6 to 8 p.m.
WEIGHT SUPPORT - T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) is a weight management support group that meets every Saturday at the Bowlby Library from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. New members are always welcome.
SUPPORT MEETINGS - Steps Inside, Inc., 1790 Morris St., Waynesburg coordinated weekly recovery and support meetings for AA, NA and Al-Anon groups, open to the public. AA meetings are: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon at Steps Inside Inc.; Tuesdays, noon at First United Methodist Church in Waynesburg and 7:30 pm at Carmichaels Methodist Church Fellowship Hall; Fridays, noon at First United Methodist Church in Waynesburg and Saturdays, noon at Steps Inside and 7:30 pm at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Waynesburg. NA meetings are: Mondays, 7 pm at Steps Inside; Tuesdays, 7 pm at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Thursdays, 8 pm at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Fridays, 11 pm at Steps Inside and Sundays, 7 pm at Steps Inside. Al-Anon meetings are: Mondays, 7 pm at St. George Church in Waynesburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.