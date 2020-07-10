THE VICTORY 5K 2020 will be held live on Sat., August 8, at Rolling Meadows Church of God in Waynesburg. This is our 5th year running! Races include 5K run/walk and Children's Challenge Mile Run. Registration opens at 7am. Races begin at 8 a.m. Event proceeds benefit the Crisis Pregnancy Center of Greene County. Event food drive benefits the Corner Cupboard Food Bank. Please bring a non-expired, non-perishable food item for the food drive. Event includes a chicken roast by VFW Post 4793, live music by Lucien Schroyer and kids activities by Waynesburg First Assembly. Refreshments and raffle prizes available to all who attend.
COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken during this event. Hand sanitizer will be provided and social distancing will be practiced and encouraged. Please DO NOT attend or participate if you're feeling sick or a member of your household is sick. Please respect the personal space of others. Attend or participate at your own risk. Please register at: http://www.runsignup.com search for "The Victory 5K".
WAYNESBURG SENIOR CENTER - All activities that were to be held at Waynesburg Senior Center in the next week has been cancelled, due to coronavirus concerns.
BOWLBY LIBRARY, WAYNESBURG - The library opened Monday, June 1, with limited in-patron services. Library operation hours at each location will be reduced, but will still meet patron’s needs and will include hours for high risk patrons. Patrons should check the library’s website and Facebook pages for confirmation of new operating hours, library request procedures, and library service announcements. Online programming, including Summer Learning programs, is still active and expanding! Patrons of all ages can access options to keep reading, learning, and socializing through the library. Take home materials and information will be available to patrons outside the libraries. Some regular library services are also temporarily suspended. The libraries will slowly return to these services when appropriate:
● state and county-wide Inter-Library Loan (ILL)
● meetings or group activities in the building or on the property
Please remember that the Office of Commonwealth Libraries, PA Department of Education, and PA Department of Health have determined that these procedures are the best options for what public libraries are currently able to offer in terms of community health and safety. The Greene County Libraries will be following all federal and state health guidelines including the PA Department of Health COVID-19 Safety Procedures for Business to ensure the safety of our library staff and patrons. For questions or assistance, patrons are welcome to contact us at 724-627-9776.
VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB – Mondays @ 6 p.m. Director Matt Cumberledge of the Greene County Historical Society is leading a virtual book club on behalf of the library and is looking for readers! Book Club discussions will focus on 1 or 2 stories every week from L.K. Evans' Pioneer History of Greene County. You can obtain a copy of this book from the library by calling and leaving your name & phone number at 724.627.9776. Videos of the discussions will be available here on Facebook and our YouTube channel. Weekly assignments can be found on our website or Facebook page.
FLENNIKEN LIBRARY, CARMICHAELS - The Library is pleased to announce our reopening. We ask that patrons adhere to the guidelines set forth by the CDC and the PA Department of Health. There will be new restrictions in place. Please read the following information on operation of the building.
Opened on June 1
Hours of Operation:
Monday 10 a.m.—6 p.m.
Tuesday—Friday 10 a.m. –5 p.m.
Saturday 10 a.m.—2 p.m.
High Risk Patrons: Wednesdays 9 a.m. –10 a.m.
• Only 10 patrons in the building at a time.
• Patrons will sign in at the front desk so we have record of who is in the building in case we need to do contact tracing.
• All patrons will wear a mask.
• 30 minute time limit on computer use. Computer and surrounding area will be disinfected after each user.
• Fingerprinting customers will sign in at front desk and wait in the car till called to come back in.
• Rest Rooms will be closed to the public.
• No social gatherings of any kind.
• Contactless patron materials pickup is available on request. Please call the front desk.
• Free WiFi is available to all on the open network “Homework Hub”.
SUPPORT MEETINGS - Steps Inside, Inc., 1790 Morris St., Waynesburg coordinated weekly recovery and support meetings for AA, NA and Al-Anon groups, open to the public. AA meetings are: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon at Steps Inside Inc.; Tuesdays, noon at First United Methodist Church in Waynesburg and 7:30 pm at Carmichaels Methodist Church Fellowship Hall; Fridays, noon at First United Methodist Church in Waynesburg and Saturdays, noon at Steps Inside and 7:30 pm at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Waynesburg. NA meetings are: Mondays, 7 pm at Steps Inside; Tuesdays, 7 pm at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Thursdays, 8 pm at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Fridays, 11 pm at Steps Inside and Sundays, 7 pm at Steps Inside. Al-Anon meetings are: Mondays, 7 pm at St. George Church in Waynesburg.
