AVIATION DAYS - This event will be held at the county airport from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22 and Sunday, Aug. 23. Featuring airplane and helicopter rides, parachute demos, vintage aircraft displays, the C-54 "Spirit of Freedom" candy drop, a new kids area, food vendors and much more. For more info, visit the "Support Our Aviation Resources" Facebook page, call 724-344-9693 or email info@soarofgreenecounty.org.
CONCERT SERIES - The Waynesburg Lions Club is holding its free "Sounds of Summer" outdoor summer concert series at the Waynesburg Lions Park Performance Pavilion on Tuesday evenings through the end of September. The musical concerts will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. and the public is encouraged to attend. Those visiting the park for the concerts are asked to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Call 724-998-6962 for more info.
FREE FESTIVAL - The county's recreation department will present the Greene County Music Fest Sept. 4-5. The free event will feature regional artists, headliners, a cash/gun bash and much more. Sponsorships are available. For more information, call Bret Moore at 724-852-5323.
CONCERT SERIES - Bring a blanket or chair to the Mason-Dixon Historical Park on Saturday, Sept. 11 and sit back and relax to live music from 6 to 8 p.m. at the amphitheater. Tickets are $5 at the door, and kids under 12 are free. Concessions will be on sale at the show thanks to the Red Hats Society. For more info, visit www.facebook.com/MasonDixon/events/.
FLASHLIGHT DRAGS - This popular event returns to the Greene County Airport on Sunday, Sept. 12. Races are no prep, 1/8-mile heads up, grudge style matches. All registered vehicles are permitted to race during the core hours of 2 to 5:30 p.m., with runoffs beginning at 5:30 p.m. Racer Gates open at 11:30 a.m., Spectator Gates open at 12 p.m. Admission is $40 for racers, $10 for spectators (children under 12 will be admitted for free).
BOWLBY LIBRARY – Hours of operation are:
Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bowlby Library is hosting the following upcoming events:
CPR/AED TRAINING - From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 14, Certification/Re-Certification will be offered at the library for adult, child and infant first aid, choking and AED. Cost is $8 and includes training, workbook, a take-home CPR kit and a 2-year official AHA certification card. Limited seating is available; register early by calling 724-984-5702.
PUZZLE CONTEST - From 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 21, teams will compete in a puzzle contest. The library is looking for 8 teams of two to compete in putting together a 500-piece puzzle in three hours or less. Contact the library for more details; registration deadline is at 5 p.m. Aug. 19. A prize will be awarded to the fastest team.
CPR/AED TRAINING - From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 14, Certification/Re-Certification will be offered at the library for adult, child and infant first aid, choking and AED. Cost is $8 and includes training, workbook, a take-home CPR kit and a 2-year official AHA certification card. Limited seating is available; register early by calling 724-984-5702.
PUZZLE CONTEST - From 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 21, teams will compete in a puzzle contest. The library is looking for 8 teams of two to compete in putting together a 500-piece puzzle in three hours or less. Contact the library for more details; registration deadline is at 5 p.m. Aug. 19. A prize will be awarded to the fastest team.
TAILS & TALES SUMMER READING – Now through Aug. 14.
n Mondays - Transition to Kindergarten Classes: Children ages 4-6 will gather to learn skills that will be essential in their transition into kindergarten.
n Tuesdays - Story Classes Preschool at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.; and toddlers at 5 p.m.
n Wednesdays - School Age Day program; children ages 6-12 will participate in fun projects and activities that focus on the theme of “Tails and Tales.” This will be held every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stories Under the Moon will also be held on Wednesdays at 5 p.m.
n Thursdays - Toddler time at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.; and STREAM/STEM Class at 5 p.m.
n Saturdays - Block Party at 11 a.m., which is free play for various ages of children. Younger children can come play with foam and wood blocks while older kids can participate in Lego challenges for the day. This is geared for siblings of different age groups so parents can still take advantage of library programing but without the multiple trips.
n Free lunches are being provided by the Summer Food Partnership during Summer Reading Quest on Mondays and Wednesdays (12 to 1 p.m.) and snacks on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays (12 to 1 p.m.). Classes are filling quickly; call to register your children today.
ADULT SUMMER READING - The library invites adults to the library this summer for “Tails & Tales” adult summer reading program now through Aug. 14. Read your favorite books or listen to audiobooks and earn prizes all summer long. Pick up a flyer at the library or visit its website at www.evakbowlby.org. Summer readers of all ages can also keep track of their reading through the Beanstack app [https://evakbowlby.beanstack.com]. Create your account on a personal computer or mobile device (Apple or Android) and begin earning badges and prizes today.
MOVIE NIGHT – Beginning at 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 20, families are welcome to the library for a screening of the movie “Joey and Ella.” Bring your chairs, blankets and snacks to the lawn area at the library. This event is free.
COSMIC BINGO – Join the library for a fun night of Glow in the Dark or “COSMIC” Bingo at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27. The library will be using special dabbers, paper bingo sheets and black lights to bring the magic alive. Everyone will get a glow stick and funky music will be playing. This event is free of charge thanks to the sponsorship of SENIORLIFE of Greene County.
Residents are encouraged to support the Bowlby Library by visiting Eva K. Bowlby’s website or their social media channels on Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.
Call or stop in Eva K. Bowlby Public Library for more info or to register for any of the above events.
FLENNIKEN LIBRARY - Hours of operation are:
Mondays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
SUPPORT MEETINGS - Steps Inside, Inc., located at 1790 Morris St. in Waynesburg, coordinates weekly recovery and support meetings for AA, NA and Al-Anon groups. These meetings are open to the public.
AA meetings are: Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 12 p.m. at Steps Inside; Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. at Steps Inside; Tuesdays and Fridays at 12 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Waynesburg; and Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Waynesburg.
NA meetings are: Mondays at 7 p.m. at Steps Inside; Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Thursdays at 8 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Fridays at 11 p.m. at Steps Inside and Sundays at 7 p.m. at Steps Inside.
Al-Anon meetings are: Mondays at 7 p.m. at St. George Church in Waynesburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.