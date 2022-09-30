CIVIC CLUB MEETING - The Carmichaels Women's Civic Club will meet on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. in the Carmichaels Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern Pennsylvania Director of Prevention, Alexandra Brooks, and DVSSP Male Engagement and Prevention Specialist Alex Reagle, will present a program called "Helping Carmichaels Thrive." All members are encouraged to attend this meeting and to bring a guest. Club members are also reminded to bring items for the troops as well as items for the veterans' Mommy & Me Bags. New members are always welcome. For more information, call 724-966-2486.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.