LEGO BRICK MASTERS - Saturdays, January 11 and 25 at 11 a.m. at Bowlby. We provide the Legos, you provide the imagination.
CPR/AED TRAINING [AHA] - Saturday, January 11, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Bowlby. Certification/Re-Certification offered at the library for Adult, Child and Infant first aid, choking, AED. For ages 10 & up; limited to first 12 registrations. Cost: $89 [student will receive a required workbook and 2-year certification from the American Heart Association] Payment is due on that Saturday by cash, check or debit/credit. Register for this event by calling 724-984-5702.
BOWLBY BOOK CLUB - Monday, January 13 at 6 p.m. The book club meets on the 2nd Monday of every month; new members are always welcome!
OPEN HOUSE - The Cornerstone Genealogical Society of Greene County, located in the old log courthouse on Greene Street, will start its year with an open house. On Jan. 14, at 4:30 p.m., we will try to identify pictures of unidentified individuals, which the library has collected. All are welcome and encouraged to come in, tour the courthouse, lend a helping hand with identification, or bring in mystery photos of their own.
TEEN ADVISORY GROUP – Tuesdays, January 14 and 28 at 5 p.m. Teens ages 13-18 are invited to come to Bowlby and hang out! Bring a friend!
READING COMPETITION TEAM - Bowlby Library is seeking kids who LOVE to read to join our Reading Team for competition in May! Join us on Tuesdays, January 7 and 21 at 5 p.m.
BROWN BAG BOOK CLUB - Wednesday, January 15 from noon to 1 p.m. at Bowlby. Bring your lunch; book discussion takes place during the hour. New members are always welcome!
PIE & BINGO - Visit Bowlby for Pie & Bingo on Friday, January 24, from 6-8 p.m. Library will supply all items needed including prizes! Call to register at 724-627-9776.
BOWLBY AFTER HOURS - Friday, January 17, form 4-8 p.m.
COOKBOOK CLUB - Do you like to try new recipes, make new friends? Join Bowlby on Monday, January 27 at 6 p.m.
CASH, GIFT CARD RAFFLE - Winner gets $1,500 in cash and over $1,000 in gift cards. Tickets cost $10 and have two numbers. Tickets are based on the State Lottery on the Pick 3 number on March 14, 2020. Call 724-627-6366 for more info.
AFTER SCHOOL TUTORING - The Family Literacy Department at the Bowlby Public Library offers FREE After School tutoring and homework help for grades K-12. The literacy department also offers free test preparation for the GED, Civil Service exams, Drivers Licensing and Life skills. Any adult wishing to brush up on their basic reading and math skills can do so at no charge. To make an appointment, or more information, please call the Family Literacy Department at 724-627-9776.
ADULT SUMMER READING - The Bowlby Library invites adults to the library this summer for the "A Universe of Stories" adult summer reading program. We will explore the wonders of our universe and learn about the solar system. Patrons are invited to try something new: learn new facts about space, read a new book, try a new craft, and meet new people! Pick up a flyer at the library or visit our website at www.evakbowlby.org
PA WOMEN WORK - Pennsylvania Women Work, in partnership with PA CareerLink in Washington and Greene Counties, will launch its proven New Choices program to support local job-seekers in finding new or better employment. Classes are offered at both the PA CareerLink Washington and Greene County locations until Dec. 3 on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The Greene County class will run from 9 a.m. – noon, and the Washington County class will be 1 – 4 p.m. For more information or to sign up to participate, call PA Women Work at 412-742-4362 or visit www.pawomenwork.org.
BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT GROUP - Concordia Hospice of Washington is hosing a bereavement support group on the second Wednesday of every month at the Waynesburg First Church of the Nazarene, 115 Deerfield Lane. For more information call Paul Lesher 724-2504500 ext. 2109.
BOOK CLUB - Flenniken Library offers an Elementary and Middle School reading competition book club on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 6-7 p.m.
TODDLER TIME - Every Friday from 11 a.m. to noon, bring your child to Flenniken Library for Toddler Time with Miss Norma. We will sing a song, read a book and make a craft. This class is free of charge, but registration is required. Class is open to children ages 1-3.
STORY TIME - Every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to noon, bring your child to Flenniken library for story time with Miss Norma. They will sing a song, read a book and make a craft. This class is free of charge, but registration is required. Class is open to children ages 3 to 5.
CRAFTERNOONS - Flenniken Library hosts this every Thursday from 3:30—5 p.m. It is open to school aged children so drop in for a weekly craft project free of charge.
COLORING CLUB - The Flenniken Public Library in Carmichaels hosts its Coloring Club for Adults on the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. Colored pencils and coloring sheets are available, but those attending are welcome to bring their own. For more info, call the library at 724-966-5263.
COLORING PROGRAM - The Eva K. Bowlby Library in Waynesburg is presenting "Color Outside the Lines," a program for adults who may be interested in the latest craze of adult coloring books. Coloring books are not just for children. The process of coloring has been shown to be stress-reducing, calm-inducing and joy-producing, for people of all ages. The library will provide coloring sheets and supplies to get you started. Join the library weekly every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or from 6 to 8 p.m.
WEIGHT SUPPORT - T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) is a weight management support group that meets every Saturday at the Bowlby Library from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. New members are always welcome.
SUPPORT MEETINGS - Steps Inside, Inc., 1790 Morris St., Waynesburg coordinated weekly recovery and support meetings for AA, NA and Al-Anon groups, open to the public. AA meetings are: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon at Steps Inside Inc.; Tuesdays, noon at First United Methodist Church in Waynesburg and 7:30 pm at Carmichaels Methodist Church Fellowship Hall; Fridays, noon at First United Methodist Church in Waynesburg and Saturdays, noon at Steps Inside and 7:30 pm at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Waynesburg. NA meetings are: Mondays, 7 pm at Steps Inside; Tuesdays, 7 pm at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Thursdays, 8 pm at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Fridays, 11 pm at Steps Inside and Sundays, 7 pm at Steps Inside. Al-Anon meetings are: Mondays, 7 pm at St. George Church in Waynesburg.
