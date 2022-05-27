WAYNESBURG FARMERS MARKET – The yearly market runs Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 12, and is located at 10 E. High St., Waynesburg.
SHEEP AND FIBER FESTIVAL – The annual festival will be held on Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Greene County Fairgrounds, 107 Fairgrounds Road, Waynesburg. Admission is free.
FLASHLIGHT DRAGS – The drag races continue this year on June 19, Aug. 14, Sept. 10 and Sept. 11 at the Greene County Airport, 417 E. Roy Furman Highway, Waynesburg. Gates open at noon and racing takes place from 2 to 6 p.m. Admission for racers is $40.
Eva K. Bowlby Public Library events
CREATIVE ART CLASSES FOR KIDS - Miss Alexis will teach the class every Tuesday at 4 p.m. through the end of the school year. Classes are for children ages 6 to 12.
COSMIC BINGO - Join in on the fun on Friday, May 27 from 7 to 8 p.m. Supplies will be provided. RSVP to reference@evakbowlby.org or call 724-627-9776.
COMING THIS SUMMER: The Oceans of Possibilities Summer Reading Program starts on Friday, June 17 at 6 p.m., followed by "Finding Dory" during a family movie night on the lawn at 8:30 p.m. The eight-week program will include story times and summer activities.
Meeting notices
CAREGIVERS – The Caregivers Support Group meets in the library of First Baptist Church, 303 West High Street, Waynesburg, on the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. Anyone who is caring for a family member or friend at home or is responsible for a resident of a nursing or personal care home is invited to participate.
T.O.P.S. – Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weight management support group that meets every Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Bowlby Library in Waynesburg.
BEREAVEMENT – The Bowlby Library hosts a grief support group meeting every Monday evening at 6 p.m. This is a support group for those who are struggling with the loss of an important person in their life. This group provides a safe environment to begin the healing process by sharing thoughts and feelings with other grievers. Call 724-627-9776 for more information.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS – Steps Inside, Inc., 1790 Morris St., Waynesburg, coordinates weekly recovery and support meetings for AA, NA and Al-Anon groups. These meetings are open to the public.
AA meetings are: Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at noon. at Steps Inside; Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. at Steps Inside; Tuesdays and Fridays at noon at First United Methodist Church in Waynesburg; and Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Waynesburg.
NA meetings are: Mondays at 7 p.m. at Steps Inside; Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Thursdays at 8 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Carmichaels; Fridays at 11 p.m. at Steps Inside and Sundays at 7 p.m. at Steps Inside.
