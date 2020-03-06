You come home to find your front door ajar. When you peek inside, the house looks disheveled and it appears someone may have broken in.
Concerned the burglar may still be inside, you get out of there, call 911 and wait for police to arrive.
As the cruiser rounds the corner, the wave of relief is immediate.
You know the officer will go inside, check things out and let you know if it’s safe for you to enter.
Police officers across the country take risks like that on our behalves every single day.
They do it because it’s the job they signed up for. They protect and serve during our most trying times.
But finding those willing to take the risk has become a struggle for some local municipalities.
Fewer men and women are taking civil service exams to get on local police forces, like those that provide full-time protection in Uniontown and Connellsville.
There are also fewer enrolling in the police academy, too.
Dennis Marsili, director of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Criminal Justice Training Center, said their police academy used to average 40 cadets per class. Now, that average is in the upper 20s.
Last year, they didn’t have a high enough enrollment — at least 10 cadets — to hold a class, Marsili said.
The reasons why vary.
Marsili and Uniontown Police Lt. Tom Kolencik suggested folks in 2020 are leaning toward less dangerous, better paying jobs.
Connellsville Cpl. Bryan Kendi questioned whether part of the reason fewer people are willing to become police has to do with a negative shift in how they are perceived.
Attitudes toward those in law enforcement have certainly taken a hit in the recent past. Where people formerly offered police respect and deference, recognizing the difficult role they play in our communities, some now view them skeptically.
A few very unfortunate incidents led to that sentiment, but it’s unfair to characterize an entire group by the well-publicized actions of a few.
We firmly believe the vast majority of law enforcement officials are dedicated public servants who want nothing more than to make a positive impact and keep our communities safe.
Their stories, however, rarely grab the same headlines.
Thankfully, it seems that our local residents appreciate their officers.
Kolencik said recently that he hears lots of support for local police, especially when anti-police sentiment is on the rise. Residents, he said, put signs in their yards, buy officers coffee or drop gift baskets by the city station.
There are also simple gestures like hearing them say, “Thanks for what you do,” he said.
We love that.
In fact, we’ve used this space in the past to remind people to thank not just police, but all emergency responders for the work that they do.
As our local police forces look for good candidates, being able to tell those interested in the work that they are coming into a welcoming and appreciative community could make a big difference.
Those who put their lives on the line for us absolutely deserve that.
