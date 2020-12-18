It should be sobering news to everyone that Fayette County has accrued just over 72% of its positive coronavirus cases since Nov. 1.
Of the 3,884 total cases reported by the state Department of Health Dec. 11, 1,157 were reported in November and 1,585 in the first 11 days of December.
Nineteen of the county’s 34 virus-related deaths have been reported since Oct. 28. Seven of those occurred between Dec. 6 and 11.
The numbers, combined with the new restrictions put in place by the state, should cause everyone pause.
Uniontown Hospital opened a second intensive-care unit to ensure coronavirus patients are safely isolated from other patients in need of intensive care. At points last week, the hospital’s 15-bed ICU unit was full with those battling the virus.
Just at Uniontown Hospital, 50 were hospitalized with the coronavirus Dec. 6; by Dec. 10, seven more were added to that number.
Hospital spokesman Josh Krysak called the staff at Uniontown Hospital “a group of warriors battling on the front line.
“Every person that comes to work here, regardless their role, does whatever it takes, day in and day out, to ensure we are caring for those that depend on us,” he said.
We owe the health care workers tasked with caring for those who have COVID-19 a debt of gratitude. They voluntarily put themselves at risk daily to care for complete strangers.
So as a vaccine looms on the horizon and we all see the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel, let us all work toward repaying that debt by sacrificing what we would like to do, and instead do what we all know we should.
Commit to wearing a mask, to staying away from people who do not make up your immediate household.
Commit to staying home unless you have to go out.
It’s absolutely essential right now that each of us reaffirms this commitment to our health care workers, ourselves, our families, friends, loved ones, neighbors and strangers.
In the midst of a month designated as one to celebrate with those we love, we’re also mentally and emotionally fatigued.
It’s a dangerous storm of two things that may tempt some to throw caution to the wind and forge ahead with plans.
Please, please don’t.
Make staying at home this year, and celebrating only with those who make up your household, a shared sacrifice amongst all of us.
Gather over FaceTime or Zoom, or make an old-fashioned phone call. Then plan to gather and celebrate the holidays in the spring or summer, when it’s likely to be way safer to do so. No celebration has to be date-specific; it can be held whenever people gather together.
The first Fayette County resident tested positive on March 22. Between then and Oct. 31, there were 1,038 cases.
On Dec. 11, we had 3,884 cases.
On Dec. 5, the county set a record for new cases reported in a single day with 229. We broke the record five days later with 267. On Dec. 11, we broke it again: 342 new cases were reported.
While we’d all rather this be past us, it isn’t. It’s getting worse.
And we all have a responsibility to keep those around us safe so those people can look forward to the possibilities of 2021.
– Herald-Standard
