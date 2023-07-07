Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club recently celebrated its 85th anniversary. Pictured, from left, are club officers Emilia Bertugli, treasurer; Cheryl Voytek, corresponding secretary; Andrea Semenoff, president; and Diane Cutwright, recording secretary.
Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club recently celebrated its 85th anniversary. Pictured, from left, are Thomas Scheidler, district aide to state Rep. Bud Cook; Girls of the Month Madison Richards, Raelyn Patterson, Chloe Hardin, Kendall Ellsworth, Rachel Marzo, Macie Kraynak, Grace Plavi, Olivia Toth and Sophia Zalar; and Greene County Commissioner Betsy McClure. (Submitted photos)
The Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club recently celebrated its 85th anniversary of formation and federation with the General Federation of Women’s Clubs of Pennsylvania.
The celebration was held during the club’s annual Pie Social at the Carmichaels Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. The 2022-23 Girls of the Month from Carmichaels Area High School were also recognized during the social.
Greene County Commissioner Betsy McClure, the guest speaker, offered congratulations to the members of the CWCC and to the Girls of the Month. The club received a citation from state Sen. Camera Bartolotta, and a certificate from state Rep. Bud Cook in recognition of its many years of community service.
The Girls of the Month received certificates from both Bartolotta and Cook in recognition of their achievements.
