President: Barry Moore

Vice President: Jeff Lash

Secretary of the Board: Eric Marshall

Secretary/Treasurer: Debbie Stephenson

Fair Manager: Larry Marshall

Fair Board Directors:

Carol Adamson

Commissioner Mike Belding

Commissioner Betsy McClure

