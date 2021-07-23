President: Barry Moore
Vice President: Jeff Lash
Secretary of the Board: Eric Marshall
Secretary/Treasurer: Debbie Stephenson
Fair Manager: Larry Marshall
--------
Fair Board Directors:
Carol Adamson
Commissioner Mike Belding
Commissioner Betsy McClure
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.