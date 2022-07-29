President: Eric Marshall of Waynesburg
Vice-President: Jeff Lash of Nineveh
Secretary of the Board: Carol Adamson of Brave
Secretary/Treasurer: Debbie Stephenson of Waynesburg
Fair Manager: Larry Marshall of Waynesburg
Fair Board Directors: Commissioner Mike Belding of Waynesburg, Commissioner Betsy McClure of Waynesburg and Barry Moore of Spraggs
The board meets several times throughout the year, with its next meeting scheduled for Monday, Oct. 14 in the upper level of the 4-H Building at the Greene County Fairgrounds.
