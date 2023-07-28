Following a record-breaking year of attendance, organizers of the Greene County Fair are hoping the combination of tried-and-true favorites and fresh, new acts will help them repeat the magic of 2022.
Eric Marshall, the president of the Greene County Fair Board, said they over 12,000 visitors came through the gates at the Waynesburg fairgrounds last year, which set a new attendance record. He's this year's fair, which runs from Sunday, Aug. 6 through Saturday, Aug. 12, will draw in even more.
“That (level of attendance) was new for us,” Marshall said. “I think people, after the pandemic, wanted to get out and do things.”
Marshall said the demolition derby and Kids Day were particularly well attended in 2022, and he's hopeful that both draw in similar crowds this year.
On a typical Wednesday of the fair, Marshall said they would have around 1,500 visiting the grounds. The Wednesday during last year's fair run brought in around 2,400 patrons, many heading there to see a performance from country music singer Colt Ford.
“Colt Ford was well received last year, so we’re going to try and do it again with singer Michael Ray this year,” Marshall said.
The Florida-born country singer, signed to Warner Music Nashville, has released two albums for the label: “Michael Ray” and “Amos.”
The 35-year-old won the televised singing competition “The Next: Fame Is at Your Doorstep.” Since then, he’s released a number of singles including “Kiss You in the Morning,” “Think a Little Less,” and “Whiskey and Rain.”
Ray’s show, which is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, will be part of his tour following the release of his latest EP album, “Dive Bars & Broken Hearts."
“We hope to get a good following for that and a good night at the fair,” Marshall said.
The other live music concert during the fair includes The Slim Pickens Band, a rock, county and blues band from Waynesburg, at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10.
Those attending the fair for the concerts need to know that viewing the concert will be permitted in the grandstand area and the track in front of the stage. No one will be permitted in either area until after the sound check is complete, which is about one hour before the start of the show.
Another need-to-know about the concerts is that space is first come, first serve for both the grandstand and track areas for the concert. Those attending are welcome to bring chairs for the track area as no chairs will be provided. The grandstand area does have bleachers and picnic tables, while space permits.
Marshall said that this year’s fair will be one to offer a mix of nostalgia and fresh faces to pique people’s interest.
Some popular and annual events include the Chaos in Coal Country Demolition Derby on Friday, Aug. 11, the farm tractor pulls on Monday, Aug. 7, the truck and tractor pulls by Power Pulling on Tuesday, Aug. 8 and Saturday, Aug. 12, and KOI Drag Racing for ATVs and UTVs returning for its second year on Thursday, Aug. 10.
“We’re glad to put on these types of shows,” Marshall said.
Other popular activities returning include, the Patriot Games Laser Tag on four separate days, wood carving shows on four days and the wood carving auction on Saturday, Aug. 12, amusement rides, the livestock auction, the fair queen contest, bingo, harness racing and various exhibits throughout fair week.
The pay-one-price admission of $10 will remain the same as last year for every day but Wednesday. Admission tickets that day are $15 due to the Michael Ray show.
On all days, the cost of admission covers parking, animals, rides and entertainment.
Marshall said that First Federal of Greene County will again sponsor Kids Day on Monday, where the first 500 children ages 12 and under are admitted free if accompanied by a paying adult.
The other discount day will be the Senior & Veteran's Day on Thursday. On that day, those 65 and older, and veterans, are admitted for free. Those seeking to take advantage of free admission must present identification showing proof of age or military service.
Marshall said, in coordination with the Greene County commissioners and the Pennsylvania Area Agency on Aging, they’ll hold a mini-senior fair from 2 to 6 p.m. for seniors on Thursday. During that event, there will be informational vendors available to seniors with questions about services.
For more information, visit the Greene County Fair’s website at https://greenecountyfair.org/ or visit their Facebook page.
