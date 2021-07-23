Sarah Calvert of Waynesburg has accomplished many achievements and made many memories and new friendships – not to mention history – while serving as Greene County Fair queen.
The 20 year-old daughter of Richard and Judy Calvert was crowned fair queen in August 2019 and was prepared and excited for her one-year reign of fair royalty. However, when the coronavirus pandemic impacted the world early last year, the fair board made the decision to cancel the majority of the 2020 fair and postpone the next fair queen pageant until 2021.
This means Calvert is the only Greene County Fair queen to have reigned for two years, instead of the traditional one-year tenure.
“This has been a whirlwind year … a messy, chaotic, challenging, blessed and hopeful year, all at once,” said Calvert. “Obviously, it was an unpredictable time, but I tried to make the most of it.”
Calvert said the decision to cancel the 2020 pageant left her with mixed emotions.
“I felt badly for the girls who were planning on competing last year, and I was also concerned about of the uncertainties that COVID-19 brought,” she said. “I was happy, though, that I was able to use that extra time to coordinate more community service. I didn’t think it would have been fair to be given that opportunity and not use it.”
After being crowned in 2019, Calvert instantly began working on her community service projects, which included Thanksgiving and Christmas initiatives where she sought food donations during the holidays for those who needed a smile. She said her most heartfelt project happened last Christmas, when she organized a fundraising initiative in loving memory of her brother, Chuck, who passed away Dec. 23, 2015 at age 12.
“Chuck was such a giving and loving person, and it was an honor for me to initiate a community service project in his memory,” she said.
She remembers how winning in 2019 was such an emotional experience for her, as it was her first ever pageant. She competed against her older sister, Johnna, and her cousin, Emilei Grim.
“My sister always pushed me to be better, and when they announced me I knew that there would no hard feelings between us,” she said. “She and I are very close. No rivalry there. We all agreed that winning the title wasn’t as important as continuing to promote agriculture. So no matter who won, we all would be happy.”
It seems fitting Calvert was crowned Greene County Fair queen, as she said the fair, 4-H and Future Farmers of America were always a big part of her life.
“Agriculture has always been in my blood,” she said. “I’ve been in 4-H programs since I was very young, and the fair has always been so important to me. I have many, many fond memories of long days spent in the fair barn … wonderful memories that I will always cherish.”
As she grew older, her agricultural accolades continued to grow. She has served as president and vice-president of Waynesburg FFA Chapter, and she received the Pennsylvania FFA State Keystone degree and hopes to earn the American degree, the highest FFA degree. She also won FFA Junior Prepared in her sophomore year, and competed in public speaking at the state level all three years, winning the Greene County Conservation Speaker of the Year award for three consecutive years.
Calvert is also very passionate about public speaking. She remembers being nervous minutes before she had to give a speech, when she pulled out her brother’s pocket watch and breathed through the second hand tics.
“I believe he was there with me and helped through that nervousness,” she said.
She also credits her parents for their support over the years.
“They deserve so much credit for the faith that they instilled in me,” she said.
Since then, she has delivered many speeches at a wide array of functions, which she said has helped her continue to build her self-confidence.
Stating that sheep and goats are her forte, Calvert said she is looking forward to showing her market lamb at the fair this year.
“After such a challenging year, it will be nice to experience some fair normalcy,” she said.
One thing she is really forward to seeing this year is Dennis Beach and his custom wood carving shows. After her brother passed away, she was showing her market lamb at the next fair and during some down time she approached his work. She ended up buying a carved, hand-painted cardinal.
“I think it was meant to be that I saw the cardinal, which symbolizes a loved one who has passed away,” she said. “I still have that cardinal. Because of this, Dennis will always hold a special place in my heart.”
As for future youths wishing to one day compete for the coveted crown, Calvert offered some strong advice.
“You have two choices in life: Roll over and let life defeat you, or rise and overcome your obstacles,” she said. “I hope everyone chooses the second option and takes chances and fights to make their dreams happen.
“Also, don’t forget that the crown and sash are not as important as serving as a strong agricultural advocate,” she added.
Looking back, Calvert said she feels blessed from her achievements while serving as Greene County Fair queen.
“I made new friends and many wonderful memories, I did my best to promote agriculture even during such unpredictable times and I wore that crown with honor and pride,” she said. “I do wish that I could have done more during my extended reign. But I am proud of what was able to accomplish.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.