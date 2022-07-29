When Krysten DeBolt, 19, of New Freeport first learned that she was selected as the 2022 Greene County Fair Queen, she said she was “really shocked and super excited.”
“I didn’t think I’d do as well as I did,” she explained.
DeBolt said she applied for the title because she always looked up to the queen as a little girl, and she liked going to the fair. She also admitted that the hardest part of the competition was the public speaking component, but said there were other challenges along the way as well.
Although the rewards of being named Greene County Fair Queen are many, getting the title requires effort. First, those interested in becoming a candidate must fill out and submit a lengthy application. They must also be a Greene County resident between the ages of 16 and 20, and they cannot be married or have ever been married.
Along with their application, candidates must submit a written essay on the topic “What the Fair Means to My Community,” which is judged by a panel of three. The same panel conducts a personal interview with each candidate. Following the interviews at the Hampton Inn on July 31, the 2022 Fair Queen candidates will have dinner with the judges, then dress in evening gowns at the hotel. From there, they’ll be driven to the fairgrounds for the evening gown and speech presentations. In front of a live audience they’ll deliver a speech on “Why You Should Come to the Fair.” Later that same day, the judges announce the winner who will hold the title of 2022 Greene County Fair Queen.
“We closely follow the same program the state has for selecting the Pennsylvania State Fair Queen,” said Melody Longstreth, fair queen program coordinator.
Each January, all the fair queens from across the state meet in Hershey to participate in the Pennsylvania Fair Queen Competition. This year, DeBolt and Morgan Mooney of Wind Ridge, winner of the Jacktown Fair Competition, represented Greene County at the Hershey competition.
Over the years, Greene County has had a winning history at the state competition. In 1993, Amy Anderson became the Pa. State Fair Queen, and, in 2008, Megan Moore became the State Fair Queen Alternate (runner up). Greene County Fair Queens Lindsey Longstreth and Christa Ziefel also made the Top Five Finalists in 2009 and 2013 respectively.
Finally, in 2007, Amelia Simpson won the title of Miss Congeniality.
After being crowned fair queen, the Greene County winner has a significant roster of duties to perform. The biggest roles take place at the county fair where she’ll pass out ribbons to the winners of the various competitions, dip ice cream at the Farm Bureau Booth, announce the Demo Derby event and, new this year, meet and greet fair goers on Kid’s Day, Monday, Aug. 8 from 4 to 6 p.m.
“Kids will be able to have their picture taken with the fair queen and her first alternate,” Longstreth said. “They’ll also be able to make a crown of their own to take home with them.”
DeBolt said her own duties started the day after she was crowned queen when she passed out ribbons and awards at the fair and spoke to the Waynesburg Rotary Club on why people should come to the fair.
Throughout the year, the fair queen participates in the Coal Show parade in Carmichaels, the Waynesburg Veterans Day and Christmas parades and the Jacktown Fair parade. In addition to crowning her successor, she also represents Greene County at the State Fair Convention.
Optional activities include attending chamber of commerce meetings, speaking to local organizations and attending other parades. Wearing her crown and sash, DeBolt attended the Hot Air Balloon Festival, the Lippencott Farm Alpaca Open House and Sheep and Fiber Fest this year.
“Over the year I was queen, I learned a lot of different things about speaking in front of a crowd and now have a lot more confidence as a result,” she said.
Longstreth echoes her thoughts saying “The role of queen gives the winner a good opportunity to grow in her professional development and future career.”
As queen, the winner receives a $1,000 scholarship at the end of her reign and gets to keep her crown and sashes. With her scholarship money, DeBolt, currently working as a medical assistant at Cornerstone Care in Rogersville, is thinking of enrolling in the LPN Accelerated Program at the Greene County Career and Technical Center in Waynesburg.
The 2022 Greene County Fair Queen will wear a newly designed crown, paid for by LOLA Energy, and two sashes. To keep the crown protected from the elements, she’ll receive a custom made crown box along with things like a garment bag, a tote, a Vera Bradley bag, flowers from the Randy Anderson Family and more.
“When I crown the new queen at the fair, I know I’ll be sad, but glad for the new queen,” DeBolt said. “I feel being queen is something every girl should experience. Personally, I know it gave me a lot of great memories.”
The public portion of the 2022 Fair Queen Competition is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 31 at the Greene County Fairgrounds. Admission is free of charge.
“This year’s state fair theme is 'Working Together to Keep the Tradition Alive'," Longstreth said. “A group of us are now working together to keep the Greene County Fair Queen tradition alive.”
