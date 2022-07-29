As early as May and sometimes even earlier, members of the county’s 4-H clubs start weighing, tagging and tending to the rabbits and goats, sheep and steers they plan to take to the fair.
“The kids in 4-H are responsible for keeping records on their animals through the time they’re sold at the fair,” said Dulcie Christman, Greene County Extension 4-H coordinator. “They keep track of their weight, their care, what they’re fed, their medical records and any photos they might take. It helps keep them on track and organized.”
At the fair, the 4-H Club members show off their animals in preparation for the auction later in the week. Before the sale, they proudly walk their animals around the rink. Then the animals they so carefully cared for are sold on the spot to interested buyers.
“The fair is the biggest event for the 4-H kids and the highlight of their year,” Christman said.
In addition to going to the Greene County Fair, the members also take their rabbits and goats to the Jacktown Fair. Swine club members, however, don’t exhibit their animals at either fair. They wait until October when they’re sold at the fairground in a Hog Show and Sale. This year’s show and sale is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15. The show begins at 1 p.m. with the sale starting at 7 p.m.
“This scheduling spreads out the 4-H activities and gives the kids an opportunity to try different things,” Christman said.
At the moment, Greene County’s 11 4-H clubs have 113 active members with 25 active volunteers. To join, prospective members must be between the ages of 8 and 18 as of January 1 of any particular year.
Clubs are organized by animal species such as rabbits, goats, lambs and steers. Keep in mind that you don’t have to live on a farm to become a member as 4-H offers alternative clubs like sewing, cake decorating, and rifle or shotgun shooting clubs.
Meetings are held once a month, and the annual dues is $45, although Christman said the state has offered to waive the registration fee from July through September.
For those between the ages of 5 and 7, 4-H offers activities for “Cloverbuds,” a starter course that offers kids a taste of different activities.
At the fairgrounds, information about the 4-H clubs will be available in the 4-H building. The 4-H livestock is housed on the other side of the fairgrounds in the livestock area.
According to the 4-H Club website, in the late 1800s, researchers discovered adults in the farming community did not readily accept new agricultural developments on university campuses. They did find that young people were open to new thinking and would experiment with new ideas and share their experiences with adults. In this way, rural youth programs introduced new agriculture technology to communities.
Since 4-H began more than 100 years ago, it has become the nation’s largest youth development organization. The 4-H idea is simple: help young people and their families gain the skills needed to be proactive forces in their communities and develop ideas for a more innovative economy.
For more information on Greene County 4-H clubs, phone 724-627-3745.
The 4-H and FFA Fair Schedule is as follows:
On Monday, August 8, the 4-H and FFA Open Goat Show is scheduled for 9:30 a.m., followed by the 4-H and FFA Live Carcass Contest at 1:30 p.m. On Tuesday, August 9, the 4-H and FFA Rabbit Show begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the Exhibition Live Carcass Class at 1:30 p.m. and the Market Steer Show and Showmanship event at 6 p.m.
The 4-H and FFA Open Beef Cattle Show is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 10 followed by the Market Lamb Show and Showmanship event at 6:30 p.m.
On Thursday, August 11, the 4-H and FFA Open Sheep Show will take place at 9:30 a.m. followed by the Showmanship awards at 5:15 p.m. and the 4-H and FFA Steer and Lamb Market Livestock Sale at 6 p.m.
