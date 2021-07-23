1986 Amy Willison

1987 Dorie Matscherz

1988 Becky Miller

1989 Bobbie Whipkey

1991 Emily Bowlen

1992 Amy Anderson

1993 Marti Lightner

1994 Jennifer Howard

1995 Becky Cramer

1996 Joni Fuller

1997 Autumn King

1998 Elizabeth Curry

1999 Edith Higgins

2000 Jamie Lynn Grim

2001 Alicia Renee Hamel

2002 Vanessa Mirkovich

2003 Clarissa Mirkovich

2004 Cassie Mooney

2005 Nicole Finnegan

2006 Amelia Simpson

2007 Megan Moore

2008 Lindsey Longstreth

2009 Karlie Hoy

2010 Chelsea Moore

2011 Samantha Morris

2012 Christa Ziefel

2013 Chelsea Wilson

2014 Sadie Wright

2015 Brittany Bonnema

2016 Lindsey Gilbert

2017 Julie Policz

2018 Madison Kovach

2019 Sarah Calvert

