Greene County Fair Queens Jul 28, 2023

1986: Amy Willison
1987: Dorie Matscherz
1988: Becky Miller 
1989: Bobbie Whipkey
1991: Emily Bowlen
1992: Amy Anderson
1993: Marti Lightner
1994: Jennifer Howard
1995: Becky Cramer
1996: Joni Fuller
1997: Autumn King
1998: Elizabeth Curry
1999: Edith Higgins
2000: Jamie Lynn Grim
2001: Alicia Renee Hamel
2002: Vanessa Mirkovich
2003: Clarissa Mirkovich
2004: Cassie Mooney 
2005: Nicole Finnegan
2006: Amelia Simpson
2007: Megan Moore
2008: Lindsey Longstreth
2009: Karlie Hoy
2010: Chelsea Moore
2011: Samantha Morris
2012: Christa Ziefel
2013: Chelsea Wilson
2014: Sadie Wright
2015: Brittany Bonnema
2016: Lindsey Gilbert
2017: Julie Policz
2018: Madison Kovach
2019-2020: Sarah Calvert
2021: Krysten Debolt
2022: Talia Tuttle

List courtesy of the greenecountyfair.org.
