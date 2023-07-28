Sunday, July 30
1 p.m.: Junior, Little and Mini Princess Contest
4 p.m.: Fair Queen Contest
Sunday, August 6
10 a.m.: Draft Horse Halter Show
1 p.m.: Draft Horse Hitch Show
5:30 p.m.: Vesper Service, led by the Rev. Don Wilson
Monday, August 7
9:30 a.m.: 4-H, FFA and Open Goat Show
4 p.m.: Home and Garden Exhibit Hall (opens after judging concludes)
4 to 6 p.m.: 2023 Fair Queen Meet and Greet
4 to 8 p.m.: Ladies Farm Bureau Kids Activities
5 to 11 p.m.: Amusement Rides
6 p.m.: Special Baking Contests (Live Judging)
7 p.m.: Farm Tractor Pulls
7 p.m.: Lead Line Contest
Tuesday, August 8
9 a.m.: 4-H, FFA and Open Dairy Cattle Show
9:30 a.m.: 4-H Rabbit Show
11:30 a.m.: 4-H and FFA Exhibition, Live Carcass Class
Noon: Harness Racing
4 p.m.: Home and Garden Exhibit Hall
4 p.m.: Bingo
5 to 10 p.m.: Wood Carving Shows
5 to 11 p.m.: Amusement Rides
5 to 11 p.m.: Patriot Games Laser Tag
6 p.m.: 4-H and FFA Market Steer Show and Showmanship
7 p.m.: Truck and Tractor Pulls by Power Pulling Productions, and sponsored by Fox Ford
(Show will feature Pro Stock 4x4 Trucks; 8,500-pound Open Street Diesel 4x4 Trucks and Hot Farm Tractors. Rules are available at www.angelfire.com/planet/ppprod/.)
Wednesday, August 9
9:30 a.m.: 4-H, FFA and Open Beef Cattle Show
Noon: Harness Racing
4 p.m.: Home and Garden Exhibit Hall
4 p.m.: Bingo
5 to 10 p.m.: Wood Carving Shows
5 to 11 p.m.: Amusement Rides
5 to 11 p.m.: Patriot Games Laser Tag
6:30 p.m.: 4-H and FFA Market Lamb Show and Showmanship
8:30 p.m.: Live music from Michael Ray*
Thursday, August 10
8:30 a.m.: 4-H, FFA and Open Sheep Show
Noon: Bingo
2 to 6 p.m.: Senior Fair
4 p.m.: Home and Garden Exhibit Hall
5 to 10 p.m.: Wood Carving Shows
5 to 11 p.m.: Amusement Rides
5 to 11 p.m.: Patriot Games Laser Tag
5:15 p.m.: 4-H and FFA Awards
6 p.m.: 4-H and FFA Steer and Lamb Market Livestock Sale
7 p.m.: KOI Drag Racing sponsored by Waynesburg Yamaha (practice begins at 5 p.m.)
8:30 p.m.: Live music from Slim Pickens Band
Friday, August 11
10 a.m.: 4-H and FFA Tractor Driving Competition, followed by Stockmens Contest
3 to 11 p.m.: Patriot Games Laser Tag
4 p.m.: Home and Garden Exhibit Hall
4 p.m.: Bingo
5 to 10 p.m.: Wood Carving Shows
5 to 11 p.m.: Amusement Rides
7 p.m.: Kids Power Wheels Derby
7:30 p.m.: Chaos in Coal Country Demolition Derby, presented by Hard Core Demolition Derby and sponsored by Jay D. Enterprises, Embroid’em and Hinerman Automotive NAPA
(Show will feature Hardcore Compacts and Hardcore Hobby Stock)
Saturday, August 12
3 to 11 p.m.: Patriot Games Laser Tag
4 p.m.: Home and Garden Exhibit Hall
4 p.m.: Bingo
5 to 11 p.m.: Amusement Rides
5:30 p.m.: Wood Carving Auction by Joe Pyle Auction Services
7 p.m.: Truck and Tractor Pulls, presented by Power Pulling Productions sponsored by Michael’s Auto.
(Show will feature Super Stock 4x4 Trucks; Limited Pro/Super Farm Tractors; 2.6 Diesel 4WD Trucks; Hot Street Semi Trucks (must have own hitch). Rules available at www.angelfire.com/planet/ppprod/.)
*Viewing for the concert will be permitted in the grandstand area and the track in front of the stage. No one will be permitted in either area until after the sound check is completed (approximately one hour before the concert begins). Space is first come, first serve for both the grandstand and track areas. Attendees are welcome to bring chairs for the track area, as no chairs will be provided. The grandstand area does have bleachers and picnic tables while space permits.
Beer will be available for purchase in designated areas of the grandstand and track only during the concert. You must be 21 or older to purchase with valid identification. Purchases are in cash only, and no outside alcohol is permitted.
