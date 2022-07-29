With a history that goes all the way back to 1867, the Greene County Fair is one of the county’s longest running events.
Over the decades, the fair’s drawn hundreds of thousands of visitors, offering a week-long series of live music, carnival rides, livestock and home and garden displays and competitions and the ever popular favorite foods.
For thrills and more fun, the fair schedules action-packed events like truck and tractor pulls (7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, Thursday, Aug. 11 and Saturday, Aug. 13) and a hard-core Demolition Derby (7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12).
From the very beginning until now, the fair has had a farm and agriculture focus with livestock and home and garden exhibits. The first fair 155 years ago also included horse racing. Other early fairs featured shooting and gambling games, and in 1887, an acrobat performed exciting movements through the air from a trapeze attached to a hot air balloon.
The 1912 fair featured its first air show when an eight-cylinder, 80-horsepower airplane flew over the crowd. Eight years later, passengers got into the act with a chance to fly along during the fair.
In 1940, the fair association was in financial difficulty, and the county commissioners agreed to purchase the 41-acre fairgrounds and manage the annual event. To this day, the Greene County Fair is only one of two county-owned fairs in the state. All the others are owned by shareholders.
Something special at this year’s fair is an 8:30 p.m. performance on Wednesday, Aug. 10 by Georgia singer, songwriter, rapper and musician, Colt Ford.
Selling over 3 million albums, attracting millions of followers on social media and hitting 1 billion-plus streams, the country rap pioneer’s dynamic discography spans collaborations with everyone from Toby Keith, Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, and Jermaine Dupri to members of No Doubt, Lit, and Lady A.
Additionally, he co-wrote Jason Aldean’s No. 1 hit “Dirt Road Anthem” and Brantley Gilbert’s No. 1 hit “Country Must Be Country Wide” as a behind-the-scenes force in the studio.
“No one of Colt Ford’s stature has been here for at least 15 to 20 years," said Eric Marshall, president of the fair board. ”We know what our fairgoers like, and we try to plan accordingly.”
Those who enjoy carnival rides might be in for something new this year. Debbie Stephenson, secretary/treasurer of the fair board, said the carnival organizers like to bring in a couple new rides the fair has never had before.
New this year is laser tag, offered every day in the infield and free to all ages. The fair will also have a new woodcarver, who will demonstrate his skills daily in the infield.
“Last year’s ATV drag races were the first time we had them here,” said Stephenson. “Because the were very popular, we’re bringing them back again this year at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8.”
When asked about the longevity of the fair, Marshall said “The fair is truly a unique event, and you need all the various components in one place to make it successful. It’s also become a family event that’s become a part of their tradition.”
One important component of the fair is the food. Not only do vendors of all sort set up at the fair, but the carnival also serves up some of its traditional treats.
“Of the many things we can be grateful for in Greene County, certainly the Greene County Fair ranks high on the list," said county commissioner, Mike Belding. "This year we look forward to Colt Ford highlighting the evening entertainment opportunities.
“We anticipate a great week with the traditional activities, food, rides and entertainment shared by larger crowds this year in our current post-COVID environment. Please come enjoy all the thrills the Greene County Fair has to offer," Belding continued.
For a complete schedule of fair events, log on to greenecountyfair.org.
