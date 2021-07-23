The historic Greene County Fair, a beloved local tradition since the 1860s, is one of the county’s longest-running events, an important piece of local history that has always recognized the importance of agriculture and farming.
And now, after a tremendously difficult year due to the coronavirus pandemic, those involved with this year’s fair are ecstatic to see that tradition continue.
The 2021 Greene County Fair, which features the theme of “Making Memories … One Fair at a Time,” will be held Sunday, Aug. 8 through Saturday, Aug. 14 at the county fairgrounds.
Debbie Stephenson, secretary/treasurer for the Greene County Fair Board, said this year’s fair will offer many of the traditional fun events that fairgoers have come to love as well as live musical performances from popular groups such as The Project Band and Longshot.
In addition to those musical performances, the 2021 Greene County Fair will offer no shortage of family fair fun. There will be many different types of events and activities that offer some fun for everyone, including draft horse halter and hitch shows, amusement rides, harness racing, tractor pulls, a petting zoo, a demolition derby and much more.
New this year will be the excitement of ATV drag racing for participants in different classes. The Koi ATV Drag Racing event on Wednesday, Aug 11, beginning at 6:30 p.m., allows residents to bring their ATVs to the fairgrounds and engage in fun races against one another.
Registration begins at 5 p.m. Class entry fee is $10, with 100 percent payout. Rules and additional information may be found by visiting www.koidragracing.com.
Agriculture and farming will once again be spotlighted with a number of scheduled events throughout the week, including the 4-H and open goat show, 4-H rabbit show, 4-H and open beef cattle show, and 4-H market and lamb and steer shows and sales, to name a few.
Fans of excitement and roaring engines will have plenty to cheer about throughout the week, as the fair will once again feature truck pulls by Power Pulling Productions, LLC.
The fair will also feature the return of smash ‘em up action with the “Chaos in Coal Country” demolition derby.
This year’s fair will also feature several unique attractions throughout the week, including Dennis Beach’s Custom Wood Carvings and Jan Marchezak’s Barnyard Petting Zoo.
These events will be featured Aug. 10 through Aug. 14.
Also, royalty will be on display at the fair when a number of young ladies will once again compete for the title of Greene County Fair Queen on Saturday, Aug. 7 at the fairgrounds.
The Fair Queen winner will have the opportunity to compete in the Pennsylvania State Fair Queen Contest, which will be held in January 2022 in Hershey.
The fair will once again feature rides from the amusement company Tropical Amusements Inc., that will be bringing a large selection of fun rides for a wider variety of age groups, with rides for children, teens and the whole family.
General admission price to the fair each day is $10, which includes parking, animals, rides and entertainment. Everyone coming through the gates must have a ticket. Gates will be open Aug. 9-14 from 3 to 11 p.m.
Military veterans and seniors ages 65 and older with valid ID will be admitted free on Thursday, Aug. 12.
Carnival rides, once again operated by Tropical Amusements, will be running from 5 to 11 p.m. daily starting Aug. 9.
Stephenson said this year’s fair will once again serve as a family-friendly agricultural event.
“We want everyone to come out and enjoy everything that the Greene County Fair has to offer,” she said. “With so many different activities and events, we truly believe that our fair offers something special for everyone.”
Stephenson said despite the overwhelming amount of different attractions and events, the fair will once again focus on its important aspects.
“The Greene County Fair will proudly continue its long-running tradition of emphasizing the importance of agriculture, especially in rural areas like ours,” she said.
Stephenson also thanked the many sponsors, the county commissioners and employees, 4-H youth, vendors and exhibitors who support, assist with and participate in the fair each year.
“Without any of them, there would be no traditional fair in Greene County,” she said. “Their contributions help ensure that the Greene County Fair showcases its proud heritage, each and every year.”
Stephenson said she believes the fairgrounds should be very busy during the week of the 2021 fair.
“Between the excitement to escape from the isolation from COVID-19 and the fact that last year’s fair was mostly non-existent, we think a lot of people will be coming to the fair this year,” she said. “People weren’t able to do much for a long time thanks to the pandemic. They’re going to be ready to have a great time here.
“Hopefully everyone, young and old alike, will come out and have the time of their lives,” she added. “That is what the Greene County Fair is all about.”
For more information about the 2021 Greene County Fair, visit www.greenecountyfair.org and the fair’s Facebook page.
