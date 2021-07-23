Pulling Expo returns to county fairgrounds

The annual Greene County Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League Expo will be held at the fairgrounds Saturday, Sept. 18.
The event, which is sponsored by Bortz Chevrolet, will feature Modified 2WD Trucks, Super Stock Diesel Trucks, Unlimited Super Stock Tractors and Mini Rod Tractors.
Gates will open at 4 p.m., and the event will begin at 7 p.m.
The rain date for this event has been scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19.
For more information, call 724-627-9160 or visit www.greenecountyfair.org.
