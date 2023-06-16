Greene County property transfers Jun 16, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of June 1.Center TownshipIron Pennsylvania Land LLC to Raymond L. Stewart, Tracts, $258,901.80 (5-25-23) Cumberland TownshipElliot J. Clark to Michael S. Rose, Lots, John Baily Plan, $163,500.00 (5-25-23)Dunkard TownshipNexus BSP LLC to Entertainment Royalty Organization LLC, 104.14 Acres, Minerals, $86,653.13 (5-25-23)Franklin TownshipAllen J. Berryman, et ux., to Michael D. Stackhouse, et ux., Lot 12, Rohanna Iron & Metal Inc Subdivision, $515,000.00 (5-30-23)Jackson and Franklin TownshipsUS Energy Development Corporation to Jose L. Garza, Jr., et al., Tracts, O&G, $111.39 (5-30-23)US Energy Development Corporation to Steve Taylor Real Estate Investments-Or LLC, et al., Tracts, O&G, $1,090.92 (5-30-23)US Energy Development Corporation to 830 Club Drive LLC, et al., Tracts, O&G, $450.25 (5-30-23)Morris TownshipJohn William Cowell to Divot Acquisitions LLC, et ux., Tracts, O&G, $103,197.00 (5-24-23)Wayne and Gilmore TownshipsJames Aldon Wiley, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $9,000.00 (5-30-23)Theodore Jamse Wilson, III, to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $1,000.00 (5-30-23)Ann Bottrel to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $1,000.00 (5-30-23)Betty L. Wiley to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $3,375.00 (5-30-23)Candace Beverly Wilson to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $1,000.00 (5-30-23) The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of June 8.Aleppo TownshipJames B. Grant to EQT Production Company, 14.6187 Acres, O&G, $1,142.03 (6-1-23)Phive Starr Properties LP to Shale Development Group LLC, 216.1592 Acres, O&G, Und. 30% Interest, $11,000.00 (6-5-23)Dunkard TownshipKristine M. Difante to Chad Taylor, Lot, $93,000.00 (6-1-23)Robert Louis Presock, III, et ux., to William T. Phillips, et ux., 47.484 Acres, $168,000.00 (6-5-23)Franklin TownshipCarolyn Thyreen to Waynesburg University, 48.794 Acres, $191,515.50 (6-1-23)Grace P. Patterson Estate, et al., to Nicholas Hein, et ux., Lots, 9-12 Colonial Place, $300,000.00 (6-5-23)Greene TownshipBurrell Mining Products Inc, et ux., to 258 Kappa Drive LP, Tract, $555,000.00 (6-2-23)Jackson and Springhill TownshipsThomas R. Williams, Jr., et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 2 Tracts, O&G, $18,483.50 (6-1-23)Monongahela TownshipGeorge Carver to Dallas Paul Catlett, 2 Lots, $149,000.00 (6-1-23)Springhill TownshipSusan Gates Kraska aka Susan Kraska, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 2 Tracts, O&G, $8,538.20 (6-1-23)Wayne and Gilmore TownshipsDianna Lockwood Yoder to Foss Minerals LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $1,800.00 (6-1-23) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 