Greene County property transfers Apr 28, 2023

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of April 13.

Aleppo & Jackson Townships
Verna J. Myers to Sandhill Royalty LP, 80.54 Acres, O&G, $5,600.00 (4-6-23)
Mitzy D. Gutierrez to Sandhill Royalty LP, 80.54 Acres, O&G, $1,245.00 (4-6-23)
Billie J. Como to Sandhill Royalty LP, 80.54 Acres, O&G, $1,245.00 (4-6-23)
Lana D. Vance to Sandhill Royalty LP, 80.54 Acres, O&G, $11,200.00 (4-6-23)
Tammy J. Vogt to Sandhill Royalty LP, 80.54 Acres, O&G, $2,800.00 (4-6-23)

Cumberland Township
Marlin J. Hackney to Bryan K. Bird, II, et ux., 2 Lots, $10,000.00 (4-6-23)

Franklin Township
Clara C. Baird Estate, et ux., to Julie A. Hutchison, 3.052 Acres, $325,000.00 (4-11-23)

Gilmore Township
Janet Eide Hart, et ux., to The Mineral Company, 99.391 Acres, O&G, $17,082.82 (4-5-23)

Gilmore & Wayne Townships
Gary L. Stanley, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 10 Tracts, O&G, $71,069.38 (4-11-23)

Morris Township
Colleen D. Roland to EQT Production Company, Tracts, O&G, $425.28 (4-5-23)

Wayne Township
Ruth Jane Hancher Estate, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, 192.619 Acres, O&G, $2,889,285.00 (4-6-23)
