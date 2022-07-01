Waynesburg, PA (15370)

Today

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 85F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.