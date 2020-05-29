Greene County is not among the first counties that are fully reopening today. Neither will Fayette, Washington or Westmoreland counties.
On May 22, Gov. Tom Wolf earmarked 17 counties to transition on May 29, many in the northern part of the state.
“We have been closely monitoring these yellow-phase counties for signs of outbreaks. We’ve had a few incidents that have caused some concern, but overall, we’ve seen most areas continue to maintain or reduce their COVID-19 new case counts,” Wolf said during a virtual press conference.
But, officials cautioned, that does not mean that those so-called green counties won’t still have to take precautions.
“While all businesses may resume operations, including restaurants and bars, many will have reduced capacity. Large entertainment gatherings such as concerts, festivals sporting events will continue to be restricted, teleworking will continue to be encouraged, nursing home visitation will continue to be restricted, and hospitals and prisons may have visitation restricted on a case-by-case basis if deemed necessary,” Wolf said. “The more people who take precautions, the more likely we are to succeed at suppressing COVID-19.”
The counties that will make the transition to green are Bradford, Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Montour, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Venango and Warren.
Wolf also indicated that eight more counties will move to the yellow phase on May 29, and the remaining red-zone counties would likely make the transition to yellow on June 5.
Most area counties, including Greene, moved into the yellow phase of reopening on May 15, and new case counts have remained fairly stable.
As of the Messenger’s May 26 press time, Greene County’s number of cases has stayed at 27 since May 2; Fayette County has a total of 93, while Washington County went from 129 to 134 cases and Westmoreland County from 423 to 436 cases.
In response to a question about whether college and high school graduations could be held in counties in the green phase of reopening, state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said the Pennsylvania Department of Education has left that decision up to individual schools.
“But as the governor has said, the green counties will still have some restrictions in terms of the number of people congregating,” Levine said. “We’ll be putting out the specific guidance for green counties next week … but each school has to make their own decisions in terms of commencement.”
Wolf also fielded a question about the decision to open day camps in the yellow-phase counties. He said the change came as more and more came to light about the virus.
“We know more now than we did two months ago, or even three weeks ago,” he said, noting that parents use those camps as child care while working. “There has been a single-minded focus on keeping people safe. That was true when we started this whole process. It’s true today, and that has not changed, and it won’t change.”
