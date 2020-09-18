Southwestern Pennsylvania Human Services, Inc. announced earlier this week that applications for Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) checks are available through the end of September.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing, the primary check distribution method in 2020 will be direct mail. Applications will be accepted via postal mail or email through Sept. 23. All checks must be distributed by Sept. 30.
Traditionally, the SFMNP application, eligibility verification and check distribution was completed at a senior center, a provider agency or at a County office of the Southwestern PA Area Agency on Aging (AAA).
This year, however, ensuring older adults receive the nutrition that they need without fear of being exposed to COVID-19 is a top priority.
In an effort to decrease difficulty in accessing the program, eligible older adults can request an application by calling their local senior center or AAA office. Checks will be mailed to the residence of the eligible senior citizen making the request.
Applications will also be included with grab-and-go and home-delivered meals. Each person may only receive one set of four $6 checks.
For more information, contact your local senior center or in Greene County, call 724-852-1510, or toll free at 1-888-300-2704.
SPHS provided the following regulations for household income eligibility: one-person household, $23,606; two-person household, $31,894; and three-person household, $40,182. Income includes private pensions, interest, Social Security, wages, Black Lung, et cetera.
Basic rules and regulations include:
n Checks cannot be used before June 1 or after November 30, 2020.
n Customers may buy only the fruits and vegetables grown in PA.
n Recipients must sign in the “Signature Recipient or Proxy” block on the front of the checks, and do so before going to the market or take a pen.
n At the market, look for stands displaying the white Farmers Market Nutrition Program poster.
n Each check is worth $6. Each eligible person will receive a set of four checks for a total value of $24. Farmers are not permitted to give change.
n Program recipients may place orders online with FMNP approved farmers; however, recipients must pay with paper FMNP checks. A proxy may go to markets to make the purchase for recipients.
To find a farmers market or farm stand with eligible farmers, download the FMNP app. The PA FMNP app is available at no cost in the Google Play store and the Apple Store. Search for PA FMNP farmers market locator and download the app.
Those interested may also go to www.pafmnp.org to search the online farmers market and farm stand database. If the market has a phone number listed, contact the market for operating hours before visiting.
Program recipients are encouraged to practice social distancing and wear masks at markets and stands.
No actual plants are permitted for purchase, only the mature fruit and/or vegetable is allowable for purchase with the FMNP checks. Fresh cut herbs are allowed if they are used for cooking or flavoring, and processed food is not allowed for purchase with FMNP Checks.
Jack-o-lanterns are not allowable, and citrus or tropical fruits are not allowed for purchase with FMNP checks.
Eligible produce include: Apples, apricots, berries, cherries, grapes, nectarines, melons, plums, pears and peaches.
Eligible vegetables include: Artichokes, asparagus, beans (fresh), beets, broccoli, brussel sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower, celery, corn, cucumbers, eggplant, greens, kohlrabi, leeks, lettuce, mushrooms, okra, onions, parsnips, peas, peppers, potatoes, radishes, rhubarb, rutabagas, spinach, sweet potatoes, tomatoes, turnips, winter squash, yams grown in PA and zucchini.
For information on basic nutrition, shopping, cooking and food safety, visit https://www.nutrition.gov/.
