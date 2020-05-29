The 2020 Senior Games, slated to be held at Albert Gallatin High School in Fayette County on June 16, have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
“We truly appreciate all the support from our sponsors, competitors and communities,” said Leslie Grenfell, executive director of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Area Agency on Aging.
The health and wellness event is held annually for adults age 50 and over from Greene, Fayette and Washington counties. The counties take turns hosting the event, which draws hundreds of competitors annually.
Grenfell said next year’s event will be held in Fayette County.
The Senior Games event consists of six tournaments held during the spring, leading up to Senior Games Day. Tournaments are held in 500-bid cards, 8-ball pool, dart baseball, Wii bowling, bowling and golf.
Senior Games day features a health and information fair, food booths from area senior centers and groups, entertainment and 11 competition events. A Victory Celebration and Awards Banquet is traditionally held the following week.
Last year, the competitions were held on the Carmichaels Area School District campus on June 18. Approximately 800 seniors signed up for the event, which featured the theme of “Peace, Love and Games.”
The Victory Celebration and Awards Banquet was held at the Carmichaels-Cumberland Township Volunteer Fire Company’s fire hall.
Nancy Riggle, supervisor of the SWPA AAA’s Greene County office, said this year would have marked the 34th year for the popular Senior Games.
“It’s no secret that the seniors, as well as the event coordinators and volunteers, are already looking forward to the Games to continue in 2021,” Riggle said. “The competitors truly anticipate competing in the games and socializing with their peers. They’re happy to be together.
“It is a positive and uplifting initiative that focuses on friendly competition as well as the importance of health and wellness,” she added.
Riggle stressed that “great efforts” were made by the coordinators to hold the 2020 event, but unfortunately the coronavirus forced those plans to be scrapped this year.
In the meantime, the Greene County office of SWPA AAA continues to care for local seniors, making sure they are in good shape and still delivering meals. And although recreational and social activities are still currently suspended at the area senior centers, Riggle said staff are still manning the centers and are available to answer any inquiries regarding AAA services.
Seniors seeking information are encouraged to reach out to their respective centers, and if they need contact information they may call the local SWPA AAA office at 724-852-1510, or email nriggle@swpa-aaa.org.
