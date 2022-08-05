Sunday, Aug. 7
11 a.m.: Draft Horse Halter Show
1 p.m.: Draft Horse Hitch Show
5:30 p.m.: Vesper Service led by Rev. Don Wilson
Monday, Aug. 8
9:30 a.m.: 4-H, FFA and Open Goat Show
1:30 p.m.: 4-H and FFA Live Carcass Contest
4 p.m.: Home and Garden Exhibit Hall (Opens after judging concludes)
4 p.m.: Bingo
4 to 6 p.m.: Queen Meet and Greet
5 to 11 p.m.: Amusement rides
6 p.m.: Special Baking Contests (live judging)
7 p.m.: KOI Drag Racing (Practice begins at 5 p.m.)
7 p.m.: Leadline Contest
Tuesday, Aug. 9
9:30 a.m.: 4-H and FFA Rabbit Show
11:30 a.m.: 4-H and FFA Exhibition, Live Carcass Class
Noon: Harness Racing
4 p.m.: Home and Garden Exhibit Hall
4 p.m.: Bingo
TBA: Wood Carving shows
5 to 11 p.m.: Amusement rides
5 to 11 p.m.: Patriot Games Laser Tag
6 p.m.: 4-H and FFA Market Steer Show and Showmanship
7 p.m.: Truck and Tractor Pulls, featuring: Pro Stock 4x4 Trucks, 8000 Open Street Diesel, Hot Farm Tractors, Hot Street Semi Trucks
Wednesday, Aug. 10
9:30 a.m.: 4-H, FFA and Open Beef Cattle Show
Noon: Harness Racing
4 p.m.: Home and Garden Exhibit Hall
4 p.m.: Bingo
TBA: Wood Carving shows
5 to 11 p.m.: Amusement rides
5 to 11 p.m.: Patriot Games Laser Tag
6:30 p.m.: 4-H and FFA Market Lamb Show and Showmanship
8:30 p.m.: Colt Ford
Thursday, Aug. 11
9:30 a.m.: 4-H, FFA and Open Sheep Show
Noon: Bingo
4 p.m.: Home and Garden Exhibit Hall
TBA: Wood Carving shows
5 to 11 p.m.: Amusement rides
5 to 11 p.m.: Patriot Games Laser Tag
5:15 p.m.: 4-H and FFA Showmanship Awards
6 p.m.: 4-H and FFA Steer and Lamb Market Livestock Sale
7 p.m.: Farm Tractor Pulls
8:30 p.m.: Buckwild
Friday, Aug. 12
10 a.m. 4-H and FFA Tractor Driving Competition, followed by Stockmens Contest
3 to 11 p.m.: Patriot Games Laser Tag
4 p.m.: Home and Garden Exhibit Hall
4 p.m.: Bingo
TBA: Wood Carving shows
5 to 11 p.m.: Amusement rides
6:30 p.m.: Kids Power Wheels Derby
7 p.m.: Chaos in Coal Country! by Hard Core Demolition Derby, featuring Hardcore Compacts and Hardcore Hobby Stock
Saturday, Aug. 13
3 to 11 p.m.: Patriot Games Laser Tag
4 p.m.: Home and Garden Exhibit Hall
4 p.m.: Bingo
TBA: Wood Carving shows
5 p.m.: Wood Carving Auction by Joe Pyle Auction Services
5 to 11 p.m.: Amusement rides
7 p.m.: Truck and Tractor Pulls, featuring Super Stock 4x4 Trucks, Limited Pro/Super Farm Tractors, Pro Modified 4WD Trucks
