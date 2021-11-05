Greene County’s Planning and Community Development Department will receive $500,000 in federal grant funds that will provide qualified home owners forgivable no interest loans for home improvements and repairs while providing opportunities for qualified contractors.
The funding will come from the Department of Community and Economic Development through the HOME Investment Partnership Program.
In a release issued Monday, Crystal Simmons, director of the county’s Community Development Block Grant and HOME programs, said homeowners needing financial help with housing rehabilitation are encouraged to apply. Owner-occupied homes located in Greene County are eligible for this program, and income limits apply.
The HOME Program will provide no interest, deferred payment loans to assist with roof issues, safety and health issues, updates to major systems such as furnaces, outdated electric or plumbing systems, and other repairs to preserve, improve and stabilize the current housing stock in Greene County. Assuming compliance of the homeowner, this loan is forgivable after five years.
“Our goal is to not only revitalize the housing stock, but also to strengthen the Greene County workforce by providing bidding opportunities to local contractors,” said Simmons in the release. “This program operates year-round and will provide flexible opportunities for approved contractors to bid on projects.”
The HOME program is now accepting contractor applications. The basic qualifications for the program include a HIC number, current EPA lead certification, comprehensive insurance coverage and worker’s compensation insurance and more than one year in business with references.
Contractors without current EPA lead certification can apply while showing the intent to obtain the certification.
Once a contractor is approved, they will be added to the county’s contractor list and their contact information will be given to homeowners to solicit bids, the release states.
Simmons said the projects to start in the late fall, and a list of required qualifications and the contractor application can be found on the county website, www.co.greene.pa.us. Contractors are encouraged to complete the Request for Qualifications electronic response form located on the site or provided upon request. Upon receipt of this form, a full RFQ will be provided.
Greene County Commissioner Mike Belding said area residents continue to benefit from the effective Greene County Economic Development team.
“In addition to almost $2 million in forgiveable small business and hospitality loans pushed out to local businesses, $8.7 million directly invested in broadband development in the county, they have now secured $500,000 for investment in owner occupied homes,” Belding said. “Everyday we are focused on making Greene County a better place to live, work and play.”
Those who have questions or are interested in applying for the HOME Program for housing rehabilitation or as a contractor are encouraged to call the HOME Program office at 724-852-5260 or email CDBGhome@co.greene.pa.us.
