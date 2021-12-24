State officials announced recently $564,872 in grant funding was awarded for a rail freight improvement project in Greene County.
Gov. Tom Wolf and state Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, both announced in separate releases Dec. 15 the company Smart Sand has been awarded for its Sand Transload Improvement project in Greene County.
The project involves the construction of a new turnout and replacement of four mobile conveyors. Railway turnouts help trains change tracks to other directions, while mobile conveyors help with the material unloading and transloading process.
“The Smart Sand Transload Improvement project is essential to keeping freight moving quickly and efficiently on our rails, and this investment helps move that project along,” Snyder said in her release. “This project will go a long way toward enhanced freight mobility while providing jobs to our residents in Greene County.”
In his release, Wolf announced the approval of 25 rail freight improvement projects he said will enhance freight mobility while creating or sustaining more than 200 jobs across Pennsylvania.
"Keeping goods moving efficiently has proven to be more important now than ever," he said. "These investments in Pennsylvania's rail system create jobs, support efficient freight travel and help keep the business community connected to the global economy."
Pennsylvania has 65 operating railroads, which is more than any other state. Wolf said PennDOT is committed to working with private rail operators and rail-served businesses to construct new rail lines and assist in maintaining and improving Pennsylvania's roughly 5,600 miles of freight lines.
The State Transportation Commission voted to approve $33 million for the 25 projects through the Rail Transportation Assistance Program and the Rail Freight Assistance Program.
