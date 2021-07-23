A ‘Fair’ return to tradition

The state’s oldest continuing fair will make its return next week in Wind Ridge when the 156th annual Jacktown Fair kicks off five days of festivities with a full slate of activities.
Sponsored by Richhill Agricultural Society, the Jacktown Fair will be held July 20-24 and will kick off with the traditional parade, which will be held at 6:30 p.m. July 20.
The theme for this year’s parade is “Making Memories, One Fair at a Time.” Prizes of $100, $75, $50, and $25 will be awarded to winning entries that utilize this theme. Float entries will be judged on attractiveness, design, workmanship, use of the theme, originality and other elements.
The parade will feature the reigning Jacktown Fair Queen, Emily Cooke, the daughter of Katie Cooke of Sycamore; the 2021 Jacktown Fair Princess; and the contestants vying to be this year’s Fair Queen. In addition, state and local dignitaries have been invited to participate in this year’s parade.
Immediately following the parade, a ceremony will be held at the grandstands to crown the 2013 Jacktown Fair Queen.
The Fair Queen competition will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 18 as well as the Princess competition and crowning. The competitions will be held in the Commercial Hall at the Jacktown Fairgrounds.
The newly crowned princess will help represent the fair with the queen throughout the week, as well as attend local parades.
This year’s Jacktown Fair will once again offer a wide array of entertainment, rides, food and fun for the whole family.
Although the 2021 fair officially kicks off July 20, there will be a worship service at 10 a.m. July 18 and the Fair Queen and Princess competitions, and entries for the home and garden department will be accepted from 1 to 7 p.m.
On July 19, the fair will present the judging of special baking contests that will be open to the public, starting at 7 p.m.
In addition to the parade and the crowning of the 2021 Miss Jacktown Fair, the official opening day of the fair, July 20, will also feature the parade float contest, ATV/UTV dirt drags at 8 p.m., and a live performance from the band Shortline Junction, also starting at 8 p.m.
Wednesday, July 21 is Youth Night, in which all children under the age of 14 will ride for free. Youth Night is sponsored by First Federal Savings and Loan of Greene County. The day will also feature motocross practice at 6 p.m., motocross action at 7 p.m., the Oglebay Zoo Program at 8 p.m. and a musical performance by the band NOAH, also at 8 p.m.
Thursday, July 22 will feature truck pulls at 7 p.m., music by Sandy Huffman at 7 p.m. and Aaron Margaria at 9 p.m. and fireworks scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m.
On Friday, July 23, there will be a tractor driving contest at 9:30 a.m., the livestock judging contest at 11 a.m., the 4H rabbit and goat sale at 7 p.m., tractor pulls at 7 p.m., live music by the Stray Birds at 7 p.m. and music by Aaron Margaria at 9 p.m.
Activities on Saturday, July 24 will include the hardcore demolition derby at 7 p.m., with a demo car check at 2 p.m.; and music by Country Sounds at 7 p.m. Also, if fireworks are rained out on either Tuesday or Thursday, they will take place at 9:30 p.m. July 24.
Admission to the 2021 Jacktown Fair is free for access to the fairgrounds, with a $10 ticket price for rides and grandstand events. For more information, visit www.jacktownfair.org.
The 2020 Jacktown Fair was severely modified because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Jacktown Fair began in 1866 by the Richhill Agriculture, Horticultural and Mechanical Society. Historian Earle R. Forrest once reported the Jacktown Fair is the second oldest fair with a continuing record of unbroken exhibitions in the United States, and the oldest in Pennsylvania.
The Richhill Agricultural Association conducted the fair every year in August or September during the 1906-1915 decade. The fair featured agricultural exhibits, races, and other forms of entertainment.
One of the Jacktown Fair’s famous slogans is “You can’t die happy ‘til you’ve been to the Jacktown Fair.”
