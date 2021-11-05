All three COVID-19 vaccines – Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson – have been approved for an additional dose, and up to 99 million Americans are now eligible for booster shots to enhance protection from severe illness, hospitalization or death.
Since the Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration gave the green light for those additional COVID-19 booster shots, they have become widely available at health systems, pharmacies, and doctors’ offices across the region.
People who qualify for a booster shot are those who are: 65 years and older; 18 and older who live in long-term care settings; 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions; and those who are 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings, such as health care workers, teachers, and first responders.
When should you get a booster?
According to the CDC, if you received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, you should get a booster vaccine six months after your second shot. If you are 18 or older and got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, get a booster at least two months after your first shot.
Which booster should you get?
The CDC says people can choose any of the three COVID-19 vaccines as a booster shot. Some people may prefer the vaccine type they originally received, while others might want to get a different booster. According to the CDC, it’s safe to mix and match vaccine types for booster shots – if you got Johnson & Johnson and want Pfizer or Moderna, or if you got Pfizer or Moderna and want Johnson & Johnson, that’s OK.
Where can you get a booster shot?
You can get a booster shot anywhere that provides COVID-19 vaccines. In Southwestern Pennsylvania, there are a few ways you can find vaccination providers.
One of the easiest ways is to visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccination provider near you. The website asks you to type in your ZIP code, lets you select a mileage search radius (between one and 50 miles) and lets you choose which vaccine you want to get. It also gives you an option to show only locations with appointments available. Once you select your options, the website shows the locations where you can get the booster, and provides a link that takes you to the provider’s site so you can make an appointment.
In both Greene and Fayette counties, for example, there are 50 booster providers in a 25-mile radius. In Washington County there currently are 45 locations within a 25-mile radius where booster shots are available.
Additionally, many of the providers let you know if walk-in appointments are available or not.
Vaccines.gov has two other ways to help you set up a booster appointment. You can text your ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find vaccine locations.
Another option for setting up a COVID-19 booster appointment is to check your local pharmacy’s website to see if vaccination appointments are available.
Other things you should know:
n Just like with the initial COVID-19 vaccines, there is no cost to get a booster shot.
n Booster shots are available where the COVID-19 vaccines are – pharmacies, doctor’s offices, community health clinics, and health systems. You may need an appointment, so check the details. It’s a good idea to call ahead of time to confirm the location has the booster brand you want to receive.
n Bring your COVID-19 vaccination card to your booster shot vaccination appointment.
n You might experience some mild to moderate side effects after your booster; the most common are fatigue and arm soreness.
Meanwhile, the number of deaths from COVID-19 in Washington County reached 390, as the state Department of Health registered one additional coronavirus-related death in the past 24 hours. Additionally, 97 new cases were recorded.
In Fayette County, three more deaths were reported, for a total of 404 COVID-9 deaths, and 66 new cases were reported.
Greene County had one new death, bringing its total to 55, and 27 new cases.
Across Pennsylvania, 4,312 new COVID-19 cases and 95 more deaths were registered as of Thursday morning.
There are 2,838 hospitalized with COVID-19, with 663 of those patients in the intensive care unit.
In Pennsylvania, 31,292 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, while nationwide, 741,277 people have died from COVID-19.
