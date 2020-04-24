With the restrictions and stress that come with COVID-19 prevention, addiction treatment facilities are relying on technology to help those in need of help.
Brian Reese, a certified addiction counselor with Axiom Family Counseling, said Axiom, like many other providers, continues to offer drug, alcohol counseling and mental health counseling services.
Reese said that Axiom, which has locations in Waynesburg and Uniontown, locally, has offered telemedicine and teletherapy for mental health clients, but now does the same for those suffering with addiction issues.
“We’ve opened a vast amount of virtual meeting rooms (to treat addiction),” said Axiom Executive Director Julie Krizner said, adding their counselors have virtually met with between 120 to 140 clients every day.
Local drug-and-alcohol commissions are also using the same technology to ensure clients are getting the support they need.
“Most meetings are currently being held electronically through Zoom,” said Amanda Hajduk, a certified recovery specialist at Fayette County Drug and Alcohol Commission.
Hajduk said clients have said they found the Zoom meetings, accessed on a computer or smart phone, very helpful.
Reese said the sessions are a valuable tool for the clients, especially when the multiple stresses surrounding COVID-19 could very well cause someone to relapse back into addiction.
“Stress is definitely a factor,” Reese said. And the stresses are many: from loss or reduction of income, to drastic changes in routine, to being forced to stay in.
“To speak to a therapist over the phone or computer for 30 to 45 minutes and receive calming suggestions — that’s a miracle,” he said.
State Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary Jennifer Smith said the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration is allowing exceptions regarding take-home medications for opioid treatment programs. For those patients who are stable, medications can be prescribed for up to 28 days. Physicians have the option of supplying other patients with 14 days of medication.
“We’re dealing with two public health crises at the same time,” she said earlier this month. “The opioid crisis and COVID-19.”
While calls to the state’s helpline, 1-800-662-HELP, have remained consistent for opioid addiction, calls relating to use of stimulants have increased, Smith said.
And while the increase in calls is a strain on the system, she said services will be made available for all who seek help.
“Anytime when someone is ready for recovery, it’s the best time to do it,” Smith said.
To reach Axiom, call 724-439-0308 for the Uniontown office or visit www.axiomfamilycounseling.com.
The Greene County Drug and Alcohol Program can be found at www.co.greene.pa.us/department-drug-and-alcohol-program or by calling 724-852-5276.
Fayette County Drug and Alcohol Commission can be found at http://fcdaa.org or by calling 724-428-3305.
