The Greene County office of the Area Agency on Aging’s Farmers Market Nutrition Program has sets of four checks worth $6 each available to those who apply and meet the income guidelines and the 60-and-over age restriction.
These checks can be used at any approved Farmers Market vendor for fresh fruits and vegetables. The markets include Duda’s and Harden’s, both in Waynesburg.
The Greene County AAA office has already distributed over 550 sets and have approximately 200 sets remaining. The checks are available until mid-September and can be used through November.
To receive an application, call the Greene County AAA office at 724-852-1510 and ask for an application. The office will send it, along with instructions and a self-addressed stamped envelope for applicants to send back the completed form.
Once applications are reviewed and determined to be eligible, the office will send the approved applicants a set of checks. Applicants are not eligible to receive more than one set of checks.
Nancy Riggle, supervisor of the Greene County AAA office, said the office encourages eligible residents to apply for this “important, a once-a-year opportunity.”
