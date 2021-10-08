The American Red Cross is facing emergency blood and platelet shortages, calling on everyone who’s able to donate.
Officials said the blood inventory is the lowest it’s been at this time of year since 2015, with less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks. The supply of Type O-positive and Type O-negative blood, which are the most needed types by hospitals, dropped to less than a half-day supply at times over the last month and is well below the ideal five-day supply.
“Fall is typically a time when the blood supply rebounds as donors are more available to give than during the busy summer months, but this year has presented a unique and serious challenge,” said Dr. Pampee Young, the chief medical officer for the Red Cross. “While it’s clear the pandemic continues to weigh heavily on our minds, the Red Cross asks the public to remember donating blood and platelets is essential to the many patients that rely on lifesaving transfusions every day.”
The nonprofit humanitarian organization announced Monday that it must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week over the next month for the blood supply to recover and meet hospital and patient needs.
Donors of all blood types – especially Type O – and platelet donors are urged to make an appointment to give now and in the weeks ahead to overcome the current shortage.
Vitalant, the primary blood supplier for a number of health systems including the Washington Health System and Washington Health System Greene, as well as all UPMC Hospitals and the entire Allegheny Health Network, is facing similar issues.
“It’s not an emergency shortage, but there is an ongoing critical need of Type O blood, both O-positive and O-negative, and platelets,” said Kristen Lane, manager of communications for the nonprofit organization. “Hospitals are in need of donors, but we have not declared an emergency.”
Officials linked the sharp drop in blood donor turnout to a delay of giving amid a return to the workplace and in-person learning, as well as the need for blood due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the country due to the delta variant.
The American Red Cross reported that when COVID cases spiked in August, blood donor participation decreased about 10%, but distributions to hospitals have remained strong, significantly outpacing donations in recent weeks.
Lane said there are a number of factors that have contributed to the shortage of donations, but COVID-19 is “a big part of it.”
She also cited the decline in locations that collected local blood donations.
“They shut down during COVID, so we no longer have those opportunities,” Lane said.
Lane added that there are upcoming blood drives scheduled, as well as 10 blood donation centers throughout Western Pennsylvania that are always available.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment before arriving to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
The following blood drives are scheduled:
Greene County Vitalant
Waynesburg: Nov. 2, 1 to 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post James Farrell Post 330, 678 E. High St.
Carmichaels: Dec. 27, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Carmichaels Fire Hall, 420 W. George St.
Staff writer Paul Paterra contributed to this story.
Welcome to the discussion.
