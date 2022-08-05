For Pennsylvania students and families facing housing instability, there’s an app for that.
The state Department of Education recently launched Finding Your Way PA, a mobile and desktop app that connects those in need with local resources. The app is available at no charge through the Google Play and Apple App stores, and a web version is accessible at https://findingyourwayinpa.com/.
Finding Your Way PA helps users find nearby services and resources, like food, shelter and clothing. Searches can be personalized based on several criteria, including family status, age, disability and gender affiliation.
A Chatbot feature offers recommendations and resources, and national crisis hotlines are also available on the mobile and web app.
“It is critically important that we remove the barriers faced by students experiencing homelessness to help them learn, grow, and thrive continuously and seamlessly, and this new app brings that assistance into the 21st century,” Eric Hagarty, acting secretary of education, said in a news release. “Through this innovative new resource, Pennsylvanians can access free help 24 hours a day, seven days a week on a mobile phone or a desktop computer.”
Those without access to a cellphone, tablet or computer are encouraged to visit a local library for assistance.
Finding Your Way PA was developed by the Center for Schools and Communities, with support from the American Rescue Plan Homeless Children and Youth Program.
