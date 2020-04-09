Animal shelters and hospitals affected by COVID-19

Amid the ongoing uncertainty caused by the coronavirus, pets still need to be cared for and animals still need to be adopted.
Jane Gapen, director of the Greene County Humane Society, said although the facility on Jefferson Road in Waynesburg is closed this month, the staff is busy every day caring for the animals sheltered there.
The Humane Society’s hours of operation remain the same – Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m. – but COVID-19 has forced the staff to make a few changes.
“The only people allowed in the building are our staff, but we are still providing essential services,” Gapen said. “We are just trying to keep everyone and every animal safe, and we are adhering to all CDC guidelines.”
The shelter is adopting and receiving cats and dogs, and there are specific guidelines for both.
Anyone who wishes to adopt must fill out an application on the Humane Society’s website, www.greenepet.org and email the completed application to the Humane Society.
“We will be in touch with the interested applicants after we receive their application,” she said. “In light of COVID-19 concerns, we will make arrangements to meet the new ‘parents’ with their adopted pets at the front gate of the shelter.”
Gapen said the shelter is almost full with available adoptees, so applicants are strongly encouraged to apply. The adoptable animals can be viewed on the website as well as on Pet Finder and on the Humane Society’s Facebook page.
As for drop-offs, Gapen said the Humane Society will accept strays but those bringing them will have to call first to make an arranged appointment.
Meanwhile, the Humane Society is accepting donations to assist them with their services. Individuals wishing to make a monetary donation can do so by donating online at the shelter’s website, and anyone wishing to donate items can order from www.chewy.com or Amazon and have the items shipped directly to the shelter.
Since the stores are short on pet food, Gapen said the Humane Society needs Purina cat food and Purina kitten chow.
Gapen said those reporting stray or injured animals are encouraged to call the Humane Society and leave a message.
“We check our messages daily and will arrange a day and time for you to bring an animal to us,” she said.
For more information from the Greene County Humane Society, call 724-627-9988.
Dr. Anita McMillen, owner of the Braden Run Animal Hospital in Waynesburg, said her facility is currently only conducting essential services, which includes surgeries, vaccinations for younger animals, medical exams and spaying and neutering.
McMillen said veterinary services have been declared essential by the state.
“It is a good thing, because if we cannot provide these services, we could be dealing with a lot of sick animals as well as unwanted animal pregnancies,” she said. “What we provide is essential, and we are going to continue do what we do, until we’re told otherwise.”
Even though Braden Run’s hours of operation haven’t changed – Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays till 8 p.m. and every other Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. – the staff is only treating animals by appointment, as walk-ins are not being accepted unless it is an emergency situation.
“If we’re talking about just grooming needs, then that can definitely wait, unless the grooming situation is causing the animal pain or discomfort,” she said. “As for making appointments, please do not make one for your animal if you feel you are sick. Better safe than sorry.”
McMillen said the animal hospital is offering “curbside service,” where animal owners who make a scheduled appointment meet a staff member at the gate without leaving their vehicle.
“We know some may consider this to be inconvenient, but we’re doing this to take precautions for everyone,” she said. “We just want the owners, the animals and our staff to be safe.”
For more information about Braden Run Animal Hospital, call 724-627-5079.
The Messenger attempted to reach Catnip Acres in Waynesburg but was unsuccessful. However, a voice mail states that the organization is currently unable to provide its services, which include dog and cat spay and neuter clinics and rabies clinics.
The voice mail also states that Gov. Wolf and the PA Veterinary Medical Association determined that Catnip Acres provides elective, not essential services, so the organization was mandated to close.
“We are here to help, but we can only do so much,” the voice mail states. “So, please be patient with us at this time.”
According to the voice mail, any individuals with sick or injured pets or that have pets that need medication are encouraged to call 724-833-0954. To report animal abuse or neglect, call 724-678-5333, but the voice mail advises that resources are limited for these types of calls.
Catnip Acres will issue no penalties for out-of-date shots, the voice mail states.
You are also able to leave a message on the Catnip Acres voice mail if you have any inquiries regarding their services. Their telephone number is 724-627-0846.
The Messenger attempted to reach Waynesburg Animal Hospital, but were unable to do so by press time.
