For the 156th consecutive year, the Jacktown Fair — which is believed to be one of the oldest continuous fairs in the United States – celebrated the area’s rich heritage of agriculture and farming with a full week of fun atop the legendary fairgrounds hill.
Sponsored by the Richhill Agricultural Society, the fair kicked off July 20 with the traditional parade and the crowning of the 2021 Jacktown Fair Queen, and concluded July 24.
A large number of fairgoers lined up along Route 21 and around the opening gates July 20 to watch the parade, which featured its usual large assortment of participants, including many local and state dignitaries, antique cars and trucks, decorated floats, various pageant queens, horses and buggies, scout troops and emergency vehicles.
The fair also celebrated a parade float competition that coordinated this year’s fair theme of “Making Memories, One Fair at a Time.” Winning the first-place prize for the best decorated float was West Greene Future Farmers of America, while the Greene County 4-H Small Animal Club won second place.
Also on Tuesday, the winners of various baking contests were announced. In the Homemade Chocolate Cake Contest, the winner was Diana Gottschalk of Prosperity; for the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest, the winner was Jennifer Marth of Washington, who also won the Pennsylvania’s Incredible Angel Food Cake Contest; and for the PA Preferred Junior Baking Contest, the winner was Jessie Cooke of Sycamore.
Following the parade, a ceremony was held to crown the 2021 Miss Jacktown Fair. Morgan Mooney, the 18-year-old daughter of Ryan and Greta Burns Mooney of Graysville, was announced as this year’s crown winner.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, Emily Cooke, the 2019 Jacktown Fair queen, relinquished her crown to Mooney. Shortly after being announced as the winner, Mooney said she was honored to be crowned queen.
“It is very exciting to be crowned Jacktown Fair queen, and I am proud and extremely honored to be representing this fair and this community,” she said. “I am looking forward to working hard and representing the fair at different events throughout the year.”
Mooney said being crowned by her longtime friend was even more special to her because eight years ago she crowned Cooke as Jacktown Fair princess.
As fair queen, Mooney will attend all activities at the fair and all of the local fairs and parades. She will also travel to Hershey in January to compete in the Pa. State Fair Queen Pageant.
Also during the ceremony, emcees recognized the officials who were present at the ceremony and introduced the many young ladies representing various fairs, pageants and festivals in Greene County as well as neighboring counties.
One of those young ladies was Raena Tharp, the 9-year-old daughter of Ryan and Clarissa Tharp of Wind Ridge, who was crowned the 2021 Jacktown Fair Princess during a pageant that was also held the previous Sunday.
The new princess will help represent the fair along with the queen throughout the week and attend local parades throughout the year.
Other fair royalty in attendance were Marissa Gottschalk, representing Washington County Fair, and MacKenzie Simpson, representing West Alexander Fair.
Also during the opening ceremony, the West Greene softball team and its coaching staff, led by head coach Billy Simms, were recognized and honored for winning a WPIAL championship before finishing as PIAA runners-up.
The ceremony also featured a presentation of scholarships by Mary Jane Kent of Harvey’s-Aleppo Grange to two West Greene students. Proceeds for the scholarships are typically raised through bingo events held at the grange and at other locations throughout the year. Because of COVID-19, however, bingo events were not held and the funding raised for this year’s scholarships were made possible through donations.
Kent presented scholarships to Benjamin Archer and Elizabeth Brudnock.
Also during the ceremony, Dr. Roland “Rollie” R. Daniels was recognized as Grand Marshal of this year’s fair. State Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Carroll Township, presented Daniels with a certificate of recognition and appreciation for his contributions to Greene County and West Greene School District.
“Dr. D,” as West Greene students call him, has been a substitute teacher for the West Greene school district for many years. He also has judged vegetables, hay and grain, fruits and nuts, flowers, 4-H club exhibits, FFA projects and more in the fair’s home and garden department of the fair for more than 30 years.
As a past president of Greene County Farm Bureau, he was the driving force behind giving a yearly donation to the Jacktown Fair to be used in the home and garden department.
Following the conclusion of the ceremony, the kickoff night of the fair continued with ATV/UTV dirt drags and a live performance from the band Shortline Junction.
Wednesday was Youth Night and featured motocross action, the Oglebay Zoo Program and a musical performance by the band NOAH. Thursday featured feature truck pulls, music by Sandy Huffman and Aaron Margaria and a fireworks display.
The fair continued Friday with a tractor driving contest, the livestock judging contest, the 4H rabbit and goat sale, tractor pulls and live music by the Stray Birds and Aaron Margaria.
Activities Saturday included the hardcore demolition derby and music by Country Sounds.
