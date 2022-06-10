Who will be next?
The Greene County Fair Queen program is accepting applications for those who would like to compete in the 36th annual contest.
Open to young women ages 16 to 20 as of June 1, the contest will take place on Sunday, July 31 at the Greene County Fairgrounds. All contestants must reside in Greene County.
Contestants be judged on an essay on “What the Greene County Fair Means to my Community,” a 3-to-5-minute speech on “Why You Should Come to the Greene County Fair,” a personal interview, impromptu question, and modeling in an evening gown.
2021 Greene County Fair Queen, Krysten DeBolt of New Freeport will crown the new queen. In addition, a first alternate, most photogenic and Miss Congeniality will be named. Each participant will receive a goodie bag with local items, and title winners will receive additional prize packages.
In addition to the queen’s crown, sash and trophy, the 2022 queen will also receive a queen’s bouquet compliments of the Randy Anderson family, a professional photo session, a $1,000 scholarship to be awarded at the end of her reign and a prize package of items representing Greene County.
The queen will also go on to compete in the State Fair Contest during the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs Convention at the Hershey Lodge and Convention Center in January 2023. Her registration, travel and accommodations to participate in the state contest will also be awarded.
The first alternate will also receive a crown and sash along with a prize package. Both the queen and first alternate will have duties during the Greene County Fair, which will be held the week of Aug. 6-13.
The 2022 fair queen will represent the fair at local parades, other fairs and queen contests in the region, along with various local events and activities over the next year. Plus, she will have optional assistance with all aspects of preparing for the State Fair Queen Competition from a list of local individuals who specialize in the various skills needed to compete, interview training, modeling, public speaking, writing, wardrobe selection, hair and makeup.
A meet-and-greet will be held on Thursday, July 7 at 6 p.m. for the 2022 contestants to get to know one another, meet the 2021 Greene County Fair Queen and to learn more about the contest and the activities surrounding the fair. The application to participate can be found on the fair’s website at greenecountyfair.org/fair-queen and further information can be obtained by calling or texting 724-998-2386. The deadline to register to participate is Thursday, June 30.
