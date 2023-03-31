A Greene County club will begin accepting applications next month for military banners to be hung in the borough of Carmichaels and Cumberland Township.
Last summer, Helen Butalla with the Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club suggested installing military banners like she’d seen in other municipalities.
“I gathered information and talked to people in other communities and talked with (officials in) Carmichaels Borough and Cumberland Township,” said Butalla, who’s the chairwoman of the club’s Hometown Heroes Military Banner Project.
She said the goal is to honor and recognize men and women from the borough or township who served, are currently serving, or who have given their lives as members of the military.
To qualify, a veteran or service member must have a connection to one of those areas, which also include Nemacolin, Crucible and parts of Rices Landing that fall within the township.
Butalla said the first 120 banners will be placed on 120 utility poles along Route 88. Once they have more than 120 banners, they’ll begin hanging them along George Street in Carmichaels.
Banners will include the veteran/service member’s name, photograph, branch of service, rank and hometown. They will be printed double sided on heavy vinyl and cost $159 each.
“I think it’s going to be a big project,” Butalla said. “A guy called me and said he’s so excited and so glad that the club is taking on this project.”
Those who cannot afford a full-sized banner can purchase a yard banner for $45.
Butalla said they’ll begin accepting applications on April 1 and continue through Sept. 1. The goal, she said, is to have them set up for Veterans Day in November.
She added that once the banners are up for two years, they’ll be returned to the families; at this time, there are no plans to continue the banner program after those two years.
The application form and flyer can be downloaded from the Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club Facebook page or a flyer and application form can be requested by emailing CWCCBanners@gmail.com.
Full-sized or yard banners can be purchased by check, money order or credit card, and applications, photos and payment can be mailed to the Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club at P.O. Box 453, Carmichaels, Pa., 15320, or dropped off at Flenniken Public Library at 102 E. George St., Carmichaels.
For more information contact Butalla at 724-966-7815 or text at 724-984-3233.
