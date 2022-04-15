Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania is accepting applications from local nonprofits to receive a total of $250,000 “Give Back” vouchers for Goodwill thrift stores in southwestern Pennsylvania and north central West Virginia.
Goodwill started the Give Back program last year as a response to the devastating impact COVID-19 had on the region. The cards were provided to 82 organizations, enabling 4,669 individuals to receive support.
Interested 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations can fill out an online application, available at www.goodwillswpa.org/give-back. After review, selected organizations receive batches of Give Back Cards, each pre-loaded with $25, to be redeemed at any thrift store within the organization’s service territory. Partners provide cards to their participants in amounts up to $100 per household.
The vouchers can be used to purchase donated items for sale at any Goodwill SWPA thrift store.
Nonprofits in Greene, Fayette, Washington and other surrounding counties can apply to receive the vouchers.
