The Southwestern Pennsylvania Area Agency on Aging, Inc.’s Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program wants to help area residents stay connected this year through its initiative known as “Project Snowman.”
According to a release recently issued by SW AAA, the initiative is geared toward providing connections, especially during the ongoing pandemic.
“Across the country, residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities have been deeply affected by COVID-19 pandemic. As many as 60% of long-term care recipients do not have a visitor during the holidays and that number is projected to grow this year,” the release said. “Connections to family, to friends, and to the community are an essential component of good health and quality of life for residents.”
Through the “Project Snowman” project, Ombudsmen in Fayette, Greene, Fayette and Washington counties are collecting donated holiday cards that will be given to residents in celebration of the upcoming holiday.
“(SW AAA is) asking for your help to make this project a success and to show residents how much the community cares for them,” the release said. “Cards can be sent by individuals, families or groups.”
Those wishing to participate in the project is asked to follow these guidelines:
n Cards can be homemade or store-bought.
n Greetings and messages should be general so that they are appropriate for all residents.
n Do not send candy, food, gifts or money for the residents.
n When you sign the card, put your first name only.
All cards are asked to be mailed to the Ombudsman on or by Friday, Dec. 18. The local Ombudsman will then deliver the cards to residents on Dec. 23.
Cards can be sent to: Ombudsman
C/O Southwestern Pennsylvania Area Agency on Aging
305 Chamber Plaza Charleroi, PA 15022
According to the release, the National Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program has worked for more than 40 years to promote residents’ rights. The program provides information on how to find a facility, conducts community education sessions, and supports residents, their families and the public with one-on-one consultation regarding long-term care.
All Ombudsman services are confidential and free.
If you or someone you know in a long-term care setting needs confidential assistance from the Ombudsman, visit the Southwestern Pennsylvania Area Agency on Aging’s website at http://www.swpa-aaa.org or call the Ombudsman closest to you:
n Greene County, 724-986-1056;
n Fayette County, 1-888-430-4855, ext. 3;
n Washington County, 1-844-507-8898.
