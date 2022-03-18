The Greene County Tourist Promotion Agency has announced the following area fire companies and churches that are holding fish fries on Fridays through Good Friday during the Lenten season.
n Bobtown and Dunkard Twp. Volunteer Fire Company, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Call 724-839-7140 for more information, or view the menu on the fire company’s Facebook page. Dine in, carry out and local delivery are available. The fire company is located at 13 Larimer Lane in Bobtown.
n Crucible Volunteer Fire Department, 3 to 8 p.m. Good Friday hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eat-In, take out, or local delivery to Carmichaels, Crucible and Dry Tavern only. Delivery ends at 5 p.m. and requires a $25 minimum purchase. The menu can be viewed at https://visitgreene.org/event/crucible-vfd-fish-fry/. The fire company is located 117 East First Street in Crucible. Call 724-592-5359 for more information.
n Greensboro and Monongahela Township Volunteer Fire Department, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eat-In, take out, or limited delivery. Call 724-943-3800 for more information, or view the menu on the fire company’s Facebook page.
n Jefferson Volunteer Fire Company, 11 a.m to 7 p.m. Call 724-883-3901, or view the menu on the fire company’s Facebook page. The fire company is located 1483 Jefferson Road in Jefferson.
n Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fry at Saint Ann Church, lunch is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner is 4:30 to 7 p.m, except on Good Friday. Call 724-627-7568 ext. 5 for more information, or visit their menu at https://stmatthiasgreene.org/knights-of-columbus-waynesburg. Eat-in, take out or local lunch delivery. St. Ann Church is located at 232 East High Street in Waynesburg.
n Nemacolin Volunteer Fire Department, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call 724-966-7408 for more information, or view the menu on the fire company’s Facebook page. Dine, in, carry out and delivery. The fire company is located at 401 Roosevelt Blvd. in Nemacolin.
n Saint Marcellus Fish Fry, 12 to 3 p.m. and 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Call 724-883-2445 for more information, or view their menu at https://stmatthiasgreene.org/ash-wednesday-lent-stations-of-cross. Eat-in or take-out. The evtn is being held at St. Marcellus Social Hall,located at 1340 Jefferson Road in Jefferson.
According to visitgreene.com, various local businesses are also offering Friday Lenten menus and specials. Visit the website to obtain information about those businesses and specials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.