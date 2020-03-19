Area hospitals preparing for possible surge of patients

As COVID-19 continues to spread across the country, area hospitals are preparing to handle a potential influx of patients who suspect they may be infected by the virus.
While local hospitals have not yet reported any confirmed cases of COVID-19, they are taking proactive measures to test and treat coronavirus, as well as implement protocols that will help to decrease the risk of disease transmission.
Kathryn Moffett, MD, a pediatric infectious diseases specialist at WVU Medicine, said her healthcare system is closely monitoring rapidly changing developments with COVID-19 and is already conducting testing.
“Several weeks ago, we set up a task force to address the impact of COVID-19 on our hospitals,” she said. “We are talking about testing, how to protect our patients and staff and how to ensure we have an ample supply of gowns, masks, gloves and other supplies.”
Dr. Moffett added that WVU Medicine has now implemented a policy to restrict visitations to its hospitals.
“We all are hearing how social distancing is helping to slow down the spread of COVID-19,” she said. “That helps to ensure that our nation’s hospitals have the capacity to treat those who are sick with the virus. Consequently, we are limiting only one visit per patient in the hospital at this time. Visitors with a cough, fever, shortness of breath or fatigue should reschedule their visit. We will also be screening people as they come in the front door.”
In addition, WVU Medicine is deferring all elective, non-emergent surgeries and GI procedures until May 15.
If patients suspect they have symptoms of COVID-19, they should call WVU Medicine’s hotline at (304) 598-6000, option four, for instructions about what to do next.
Washington Health System is also limiting visitations to no more than one per adult patient. No minor family members or visitors under the age of 18 will be allowed in Washington Hospital or WHS-Greene Hospital. Visiting hours for patient care units, excluding the emergency departments, will be from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Adult visitors will be assessed prior to visiting patients by staff; if they show symptoms of fever, cough or flu-like symptoms, they will be asked to leave the facility.
Dr. Moffett said that if these protocols are followed properly, healthcare systems will be better prepared to help treat patients who are infected by COVID-19.
“Most patients with COVID-19 won’t need to be hospitalized,” she said. “They will be able to return home and recover, without spreading the virus to others. As a result, we can direct our resources to patients who are in respiratory distress and need more inpatient support. By following all these protocols, we will be better prepared to address this serious public health problem.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.