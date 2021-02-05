Waynesburg, PA (15370)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. Morning high of 36F with temps falling to near 30. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.