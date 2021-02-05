A Mt. Morris man is facing multiple charges following allegations that he sent multiple files of child pornography through email and social media.
Richard Neil Duvall, 53, faces counts of child pornography, dissemination of photos or film of child sex acts and criminal use of communication facility for allegedly distributing the videos through his Yahoo email account, as well as Discord and Snapchat.
Duvall admitted to state police Jan. 7 he viewed, possessed and shared child pornography, according to court paperwork. Police said he showed them child pornography saved to his laptop.
While reviewing his cell phone, police also said they found communication about sexual contact with children. Duvall denied having sexual contact with children but said he has engaged in sexual actions with animals, court filings indicated.
Forensic analysis revealed child pornography located on his cell phone, laptop and an SD card found in the laptop. Photos confirming Duvall’s statement concerning contact with animals was also found, and he was charged with sexual intercourse with animals in addition to his other charges.
State police said Yahoo reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June 2019 that multiple files of child pornography were sent using Duvall’s Yahoo email account, and multiple “cyber tips” were also received from Discord and Snapchat, which all featured variations of Duvall’s email and used his name, court records state.
Duvall was arraigned on the charges before Magisterial District Judge Dave Balint Jan. 27, and following arraignment he was placed in Greene County Prison in lieu of $200,000 straight bail.
Duvall’s preliminary hearing was scheduled to be held before Balint Feb. 4, after the Messenger’s press deadline. Updates regarding the hearing were not available by press time.
