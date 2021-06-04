A Waynesburg man is facing a felony count of failing to register with police as a sex offender under the state Megan’s Law program.
State police filed the charge against Marvin Lynn Miller, 60, May 17 in the office of Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates.
According to court records, police were assigned to an investigation request April 16 from the Pennsylvania State Police Megan’s Law Section that requested Miller’s registration information be verified. Miller is required to register with the Megan’s Law section as a lifetime offender, police said.
Police went to Miller’s residence on Roy Furman Highway in Franklin Township April 23 at around 6:15 p.m., but he was not at the residence, court documents said.
Police said the residence was empty and officers learned Miller had been evicted, court records state.
On April 26, police went to Miller’s alternate registered address on Deep Valley Road in New Freeport, where they found a mailbox but no residence on location, court documents said.
Police said that as of May 13, Miller had not updated his physical location or mailing address with the Megan’s Law registration, meaning he is not in compliance with sex offender registration requirements.
As of press time, a warrant for Miller’s arrest was still active.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.