A Cumberland Township man is facing various charges following allegations he used his vehicle to push another off of a Carmichaels road.
Joseph Paul McKenzie, 37, has been charged with one felony count each of accident involving death or injury, accident involving death or injury while not licensed and aggravated assault by vehicle, and several summary traffic violations.
The charged were filed by Cumberland Township police before Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson.
According to the criminal complaint, officers responded to a vehicular accident on Rutters Lane in Carmichaels at around 3 p.m. on Dec. 12.
Police said a Jeep Grand Cherokee belonging to McKenzie was on its roof in the middle of the road, while a Ford Focus sustained severe front and side damage during the accident.
Officers found no one in the Jeep, while a man later identified as George Faidley III, was sitting in the other vehicle and appeared to be severely injured, the complaint states.
A passenger in McKenzie’s vehicle who was bleeding from his head reported, along with other bystanders, that McKenzie had walked away from the accident, the complaint states.
Police said Faidley was traveling west on Rutters Lane and McKenzie was traveling east. The accident occurred when McKenzie’s vehicle crossed into the other lane and struck Faidley’s vehicle, the complaint states.
Police said Faidley’s vehicle was then pushed off the road and into a wire fence.
Firefighters extricated Faidley from the vehicle, the complaint states. He was then transported to Nemacolin by EMS Southwest and was flown by medical helicopter to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Police said officers searched for McKenzie in multiple locations but were unable to locate him.
A warrant was issued for McKenzie’s arrest. He had not yet been formally arraigned on the charges as of press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.